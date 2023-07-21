As a special education teacher, Morena Garcia brought creatures like a leopard gecko and a tarantula for her students to interact with.
As she continued to teach kids about her animals outside of the classroom, Garcia said a friend suggested she start a petting zoo. Four years ago, Creature Kingdom Exotic Mobile Petting Zoo in Queen Creek was born.
“Eventually, it got to the point where the petting zoo was busy enough that I was able to quit teaching and do this full time,” Garcia says.
Creature Kingdom Exotic Mobile Petting Zoo offers various packages, including its popular one-hour package, which allows guests to choose 10 animals from Garcia’s collection and lets guests gather to hold, pet and interact with.
Packages start at $30 for “host-a-pet” two-day minimum with one animal. The “supreme package” — more than 15 animals for two hours — is $549.
For those adrenaline aficionados, the “Fear Factor” package ($249, one hour) — based on the popular TV game show — allows customers to choose the level of fear and Creature Kingdom picks the animals.
The point is to focus less on scaring people and more on helping people overcome their fears.
“I never want anyone actually leaving more afraid of an animal,” Garcia says. “By the end, I try to work with them and be like, ‘OK, so that challenge is maybe scary, but let’s look at this,’ because we want people to leave loving the animals even more.”
If a ball python snake or hissing cockroaches are a bit much, Garcia offers more cuddly animals like fluffy bunnies named Pumpkin, S’Mores and Flopsy.
In fact, the bunnies are so popular, Creature Kingdom even offers “bunny yoga,” which allows up to eight friends to do yoga for one hour in a place of their choice ($249). The preferred spots are on tile or hard-floor home space, back porch, backyard or local park. The package includes yoga mats, bunnies (guaranteed adorable) and an area fence for the yoga space. There’s also “snake yoga” for the same price, up to seven people.
Along with chinchillas, fancy pigeons and fancy chickens, Garcia also has Guinea pigs with names like Bingo, Brownie and Peach, along with their newest familial relative, Bilbo, a Patagonian Cavy.
After a friend adopted a mini-Australian shepherd, Garcia says she became interested in responsible breeding and now owns four of them as well.
Naming each of her animals can be difficult, but most derive from pop-culture references that kids understand, as well as by inspiration from the animal’s country of origin.
Like a parent choosing their top child, Garcia says she enjoys all her animals and simply rotates her favorites based on the day.
“Truly, they’re all so diverse that each day is just like, ‘You’re great. You’re great. You’re great,’” Garcia says. “Or some days I just love snakes, I’m like, ‘Wow, snakes are the best,’ and then I’m like, ‘You know what? Guinea pigs. They’re so great. They’re underrated.’ So it varies.”
Her business has been successful. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as Garcia slowly transitioned out of teaching, she rescheduled many of the clientele she had initially taken on. Once the pandemic subsided, business began to boom again.
“It was nice. We didn’t necessarily lose clientele, we just had to postpone certain events,” Garcia says.
“It’s gotten busier and busier … and it just allows us to like grow and improve.”
But long before Garcia had a traveling zoo or offered animal handling in her classroom, she grew up rescuing and raising animals with her dad in Gilbert. She has always been passionate about sharing her love for animals with others.
As a child, Garcia says she remembers caring for bunnies, as well as helping her dad breed parakeets for fun as their pets.
Although she has enjoyed animals her entire life, Garcia says she chose to pursue special education as a career simply because she wanted to help people, and Creature Kingdom still lets her do exactly that.
“I still get to work with people with special needs, but then I also can step away and focus on animals,” Garcia says.
While her husband, Josh, didn’t know he’d take on more than a new wife when they got married five years ago, the couple’s 3-year-old daughter fits right in.
“She loves the bunnies, but recently she’s also really loved the lizards,” Garcia says.
During the summer months, Garcia says the family’s home can become a bit crowded given that she has to keep all the animals inside and “utilize space well.”
“It takes up a lot more space, whereas when we have spring and winter and the nice months everybody can stretch their legs outside, bunnies can run around in the yard,” Garcia says.
Currently, Creature Kingdom operates with a staff of seven employees and a handful of volunteers, and that’s as close to what Garcia has dreamt of as a child.
“I always wanted to own a zoo,” Garcia says. “I knew the intensity that that would entail.”
She’s thinking a physical establishment like Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park in Litchfield Park, which offers a more intimate zoo setting. It’s more manageable than a full-scale zoo grounds.
Bringing more exotic animals — such as her dream of owning a fox — would not only require special licensing but more time and resources.
“So, it’s like when you commit to that you really have to be committed with everything they need and know that they are not going to be a domestic animal,” Garcia says.
For now, Garcia says she wants to ensure the longevity of her traveling zoo and that it gives her family the option to work as much or as little as possible.
“So we’ve just kept it very chill at the moment and let the business grow as it is, and then we kind of will see animal-by-animal what we want to expand to,” Garcia says.
Creature Kingdom Exotic Mobile Petting Zoo
480-201-5536, creature-kingdom.com
