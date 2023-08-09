Eight years ago, David Johnson was visiting a friend in Arizona and became intrigued by the trend of people flocking to a small tennis-like court hitting a Wiffle ball with a small racket.
This initial intrigue sent Johnson down the proverbial rabbit hole of pickleball, of which he became a sponge for the sport.
Eventually, Johnson decided to act on this newfound interest and create his own new and original business around it.
Equally passionate about scratch kitchens, Johnson decided to pair his interests into a whimsical space that would encircle pickleball courts with a full-service restaurant that provides indoor and outdoor entertainment. This birthed the name “Chicken N Pickle.”
With nearly a decade of business under Chicken N Pickle’s belt, Johnson and his team have decided to open a new location back in the place that started it all — Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment District.
“It’s very, very humbling, it really is,” Chicken N Pickle President Kelli Alldredge says. “We know Arizona is just going to love our concept and embrace it.”
Chicken N Pickle embraces an “eater-tainment” concept, mixing together a number of activities with high-quality food and drinks in hopes of creating a fun experience for their customers.
“We hope they feel like (they’re at) home, that’s our goal,” Alldredge says. “We want them to feel like this is truly theirs. We want people to walk on our property and feel at home and feel like they’re in their best friend’s backyard.”
The facility is outfitted with a number of different spaces, including full-service bars and large pavilions that give it the ability to host a variety of events.
However, the goal of Chicken N Pickle is to be a place where pickleball players of all skills can come and learn the sport. It even has plans to offer classes to new players to get them inspired in the sport.
“To get to teach and introduce that game of pickleball to those first-time customers and players, we love that and we thrive in that,” Alldredge says. “In our Newbie Nights and our beginner classes, what is so great about them, you can just sign up by yourself. You don’t have to have someone to play with or you don’t have to have three others to play doubles; you can just sign up individually.
“You will meet this warm, welcoming group of people, ready to learn the game with you. So, they’re really special to see, and they’re very important to us as a company and a brand.”
Along with hosting nights for beginners, Chicken N Pickle will look to host tournaments for all types of players.
In conjunction with the being a proverbial pickleball epicenter in the West Valley, Chicken N Pickle is also looking forward to the opportunity of being a positive community member. It already has a number of outreach and community support programs that benefit a variety of organizations and will be looking to host charity pickleball tournaments in order to raise money for local nonprofits.
Additionally, Chicken N Pickle will look to boost its philanthropy through its Tuesday night Cup Campaign, which donates the profits from drinks served in a commemorative cup to a local charity or nonprofit.
But Alldredge still wants to do more within the community.
“We’d love to donate space for different nonprofits,” she says. “We’d love to donate courts to different groups. We’d love to get out and volunteer in the community. We’d love to donate meals. We’d love to come to schools and introduce the game of pickleball.”
Overall, Chicken N Pickle is aiming to provide the Westgate community a place to detach from the trials of daily life and just enjoy “human connection” through the use of one of the country’s fastest-growing sports.
“From the second you walk in, I want you to be able to disconnect,” Alldredge says. “I want you to be able to put your cellphone away or your laptop down … and just really enjoy that human connection that our properties are built for.
“I would love for everyone to get a court booked, get a paddle in your hand, and try pickleball if you haven’t tried it yet.”
Chicken N Pickle
9330 W. Hanna Lane, Glendale
