After two long years of construction, Scottsdale Quarter’s largest attraction has opened its doors.
Puttshack features four nine-hole courses spread across two floors totaling 25,000 square feet as well as a large cocktail bar and a restaurant with a globally inspired food menu.
The main attraction is the spin the facility puts on the game of mini golf.
Puttshack features a grand total of 36 custom-made, high-tech holes at its Scottsdale location and lurking at each hole are hazards that remove points from each player’s score.
Special “Super Tutor” holes give golfers a 95% chance of shooting a hole-in-one. This is also one of the only games of golf where the highest score wins.
“We wanted to revolutionize something that’s been around for 100 years, and we did that by infusing technology inside of golf balls,” Puttshack Chief Operating Officer Chris Rockwood explains.
“We have taken a golf ball and given it a computer chip that has GPS tracking and lots of other cool stuff in it, and then we put the same technology on our courses.”
The tracking system measures how close the ball gets to the hole with each stroke and awards points for each swing. The goal is still to reach the hole in the fewest number of strokes.
In addition to the hazards and obstacles at each hole, some holes have special tasks, such as requiring an answer to a true or false trivia question by aiming your ball in the direction of the player’s choice.
The maximum score one can reach is 600, which Rockwood admits is rare.
“We’ve had one 600-score game in my time with the company,” Rockwood says.
Because each hole contains advanced technology, Puttshack operations director Joe Romanowsky admits that there were several obstacles to master before opening.
“Because it’s custom-made and it’s tech driven, a lot of the parts and equipment that we have are coming over from the U.K., where we are based out of,” Romanowsky says. “It really takes an entire team to be able to build and install these courses.”
Puttshack was first announced as a new tenant to Scottsdale Quarter in September 2021 with a targeted opening date of late 2022.
Now that it is open, Rockwood and Romanowsky aim to make it a standout in the mixed-use retail and dining complex.
“We love bringing everybody into play from parents to kids and everybody in between,” Romanowsky says. “I think that it’s going to be a great opportunity for people to come inside, not be outdoors, get away from the heat a little bit, and enjoy some great drinks and food.”
Although golf is the main attraction of Puttshack, the establishment sets itself apart from the competition by offering a mouthwatering food and drink menu.
“We’ve put a lot of time and energy into our food selections, and if you look at the menu you will see that we’re not going to have nachos and we’re not going to have Buffalo wings,” Rockwood says. “We call our menu ’globally inspired street food.’”
This is evidenced by menu items like chorizo and cheese empanadas, pork bao buns, pad thai and Puttshack’s signature tailpipes.
The Scottsdale location is the only one in the world to feature the Chicken Chimichanga Tailpipe, and Puttshack will donate $1 from each order of tailpipes to the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in northern Scottsdale.
“It’s local to us, and we like that it really puts an emphasis on being able to create a sanctuary to be able to help rehabilitate local animals that we have around our area,” Romanowsky says.
The drinks are equally appetizing, especially cocktails like the spiced pineapple mezcal margarita, garnished with a jalapeño hellfire Popsicle, and mocktails like the hibiscus mule.
“We’ve taken modern classics, twisted them and taken them up a notch,” says January Welch, Puttshack regional director of operations.
“We have handcrafted bar syrups that are made in-house, we use high-quality ingredients including hand-pressed juices from Belize, and it’s not your average kind of cocktail program that you can see in a social entertainment venue.
“We offer a lot of Instagrammable moments with a lot of our cocktails and smoking elements.”
Adding to the fun for adults, Puttshack is only open to guests 21 and older after 8 p.m. each night and will capitalize on the nightlife vibe by providing music courtesy of a live DJ.
With several strokes of fun now being housed inside of Puttshack Scottsdale Quarter, Welch and the rest of the Puttshack crew are aiming to score a hole-in-one at the newest location.
“We really want you to get immersed in what we’re here to do in the Scottsdale market. And that’s eat, drink and play this fantastic game,” Welch says.
Puttshack
WHEN: 11 a.m. to midnight Monday to Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday to Saturday
WHERE: 15059 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 100, Scottsdale
COST: Games start at $14
INFO: puttshack.com
