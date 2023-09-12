Looking at the bitterly divided America of today, it can be hard to imagine a time when the country was as united as it was during World War II.
Of course, there were objectors and scoundrels who refused to do their share to win the war. But there were millions more who sacrificed endlessly to be part of the victory.
“World War II: The Home Front” is the title of a presentation at Airbase Arizona Flying Museum’s Mission Briefing Room.
It tells the story of the enormous productivity and monumental efforts Americans made to produce the goods and services it took to win a two-front war waged by determined foes.
Keep in mind that the United States of the 1930s was locked in a devastating depression. Millions of people were out of work and barely surviving.
The goods and services output of the country reflected that reality. Everything changed December 7, 1941, when the nation was thrust into WWII. Suddenly, the needs of the nation exploded.
After years of struggling to keep the homeland supplied with goods and services at a depression level, it was abruptly necessary to reach previously unimaginable levels of output and innovation and do it now.
Homeland production exponentially expanded with the nearly overnight rise of huge defense plants and massive orders for everything else home folks needed.
The nation immediately required the goods, services and the weapons to fight a world war and enough extra to share with our allies. That meant the building of new factories or drastically retooling existing ones, establishing the necessary supply chains, and finding and training workers to staff them.
More than 30 million people relocated from their homes to cities where the big defense plants were opening. Many moved from the South to the North and West, igniting a new generation of racial and cultural changes. Cities were totally unprepared to face quadrupling of their populations, meaning adequate housing, basic services, transportation, medical and myriad other needs simply could not be met.
Millions of men were summarily removed from the workforce by registering or being drafted for military service at a time when workers at home were needed like no time in history.
To fill vacancies left by the men, women, minority, disabled and formerly aged-out people were hired for jobs they had never considered.
Businesses, in turn, were in effect drafted into military manufacturing enterprises. In January 1942, the U.S. government ordered an end to the production of countless numbers of consumer goods and a shift to the production of war related materials.
Automakers were at the epitome of mass production capability, and soon they had all scrapped passenger car production for planes, tanks, other military vehicles and a bewildering array of components needed.
The list of companies that totally changed their product line is enormous. A few include Ford Motor Co. producing B-24 bombers, Frigidaire appliance making 50 caliber machine guns, Singer Sewing Machine Co. producing guidance systems for planes, and Lionel Model Train Company making gun mounts for warships.
Visitors to the Airbase Arizona Flying Museum can see samples. One is the Allison airplane engine, part of the collection of aircraft engines on the floor. If you look at the top of the engine, you’ll see that the logo on the Allison’s exhaust manifold says it was made by the Maytag appliance company.
American workers produced an amazing array of vitally needed items during the war, including some 300,000 airplanes, nearly 88,000 warships, over 100,000 track and wheeled vehicles, 373,000 artillery pieces, 87 million tons of ordinance and over 40 billion rounds of ammunition.
Imagine the number of screws, bolts, nuts, wire, metal fittings, rubber mountings and hoses, glass, steel, tubular and sheet products, rivets, electronic devices, and on and on that had to be made. All of it ended up in the hands of the courageous and valiant young Americans who took them into battle and won the most terrible and costly war in history.
Airbase Arizona Flying Museum at Falcon Field in Mesa offers visitors 100 years of military aircraft history with around 15 planes on hand at any time, including six that can take passengers on unforgettable rides.
Special features, like the presentations in our Mission Briefing Room, artifact and cabinet displays, Family Fun Days, tours of the impressive number of engines, and cockpit tours complement scheduled guided tours of the museum by docent volunteers. Information about the museum programs, and booking for group tours or flights, can be found at the museum website.
We of course owe our eternal thanks to our veterans, especially those who gave the supreme sacrifice, for our freedom. But it’s important to remember that they couldn’t have won that war without those dedicated Americans in World War II on the home front.
