College is a time for experimenting and figuring out who you are and want to be. It is also a time to let loose and have fun before having a serious job and responsibilities. Here are 11 things to kick off a pre-graduation bucket list.
It’s no mirage — the historic Egyptian Motor Hotel has been revived in Downtown Phoenix’s art district.
The Phoenix Local Organizing Committee offered a first glimpse at the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four logo for the 2024 tourney at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
Scores of college students, some with electric skateboards tucked under arms, flocked to the student union on Arizona State University’s Polytechnic campus in southeast Mesa last month for a standing-room-only Q&A with executives from electric-vehicle startup Lucid, which makes cars in C…
ASU graduate Kevin Messner longed to work abroad and found a perfect fit with the Peace Corps.
