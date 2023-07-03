When moving into a dorm room, students are presented with a blank canvas, allowing them to make the space their own. Here are 11 decorations to customize your dorm room.
11. Tapestry
Walking into a dorm room, the most décor you will see on the walls may either be a tack board or a plain calendar that someone forgot to take down. Otherwise, you are going into a blank room.
Those white walls are great for a minimalist look, but they can be daunting and bright when trying to sleep in. Consider getting a colorful tapestry to hang on one of the walls to not only bring a pop of color, but also have a conversation piece. Think outside the box of the common mandala design and do something like a movie scene or a giant picture collage.
10. Picture frames
Dorm life equals moving away from home. One of the best ways to bring home to you is to have photos of your loved ones.
Stick them on the wall with command strips or decorate your desk with picture frames. Mix and match the sizes to have a variety of images to look at.
9. Storage ottoman
Whether you are sharing a room or are lucky enough to have a space of your own with a shared common area, storage is limited in a dorm.
Maximize all of the “dead space” that you can by having items serve a double purpose.
For instance, a storage ottoman is a great way to have extra seating in your room while also using the inside of the ottoman to house an assortment of items — like extra blankets, shoes or even clothes.
Make sure to choose one that matches your color palette and doesn’t take up too much space.
8. Plant (fake or real)
Another option for bringing color into your room is having plants.
If you are determined to keep one alive throughout the school year, go for a real one. Make sure it has enough sunlight and has room to grow.
If you are not lucky enough to have a green thumb, shoot for a plastic plant. No shame in having a fun, colorful plant in your room that you don’t have to remind yourself to water.
7. Neon sign
Let the light shine through.
Although a little pricey at times, neon signs are a fun way to light up the room, set the mood without blinding people or having to find your way in the dark.
Look for something that brings the room together and or starts the conversation when someone walks in.
6. Accent pillow
Bring on the decorative pillows. While you might not use them when you sleep, they are nice to look at when you walk into the room.
Change the colors or themes with the seasons. Accent pillows are a fun way to show off fun décor in a subtle way.
5. Rug
The flooring in a dorm room can be plain and rough on bare feet. Spruce it up with a fun rug.
Go for a shaggy rug for a soft touch or something with a design to bring color to the floor.
Don’t forget — make sure you have a way to clean your rugs. Consider investing in a washable rug to ease the issue of impending stains.
4. Diffuser/candles
Outside of putting a bit of perfume or lotion on, your room will start to smell. Close quarters with a roommate will only increase the odor.
Consider a diffuser with an assortment of scents or, if your dorm allows them, a nice-smelling candle. Make sure that, if you have a shared room, your roommate likes the scents, or have them pick a few of their own.
3. Floor mirror
Most dorm rooms have a mirror in the bathroom, which is likely all that you will have unless you bring one of your own.
Choose a floor mirror that fits in a corner or against the wall to maximize space while also having room to take mirror selfies. If the space allows, consider an over-the-door hanging mirror instead.
2. Poster
Similar to a tapestry or neon sign, posters are a way to showcase your creativity while also telling others about you.
Put up a movie poster, a concert tour list or even a large family portrait. Make sure that you use either command strips or small tacks to minimize damage to the walls when you remove or replace the posters.
1. Headboard
Not all dorm beds are equipped with a headboard. Banging your head against the wall when you lean back enough times will warrant a soft headboard or at least a seated pillow.
Headboards should enhance the bed, not make it more difficult to use. If you don’t need it, don’t buy it. Headboards can be an additional way to customize your living space while also making it feel more like home. CT
