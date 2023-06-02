Summer is a wonderful time of year to get outdoors, enjoy the sun and have an adventure before school starts again in the fall. Here are 11 necessary summer items.
11. Spikeball/Volleyball
If you are going to the beach or the pool, don’t forget volleyball or spikeball to bring people together while also staying active. Spikeball is a great game for the beach and or a field to play with a smaller group of people. Volleyball is great in the pool, in the sand or anywhere you can fit it. Don’t forget at the end of the day it’s about having fun — not who wins.
10. Polaroid/Film Camera
While your phone takes phenomenal photos, sometimes a printed version is a nice memento. Plus, with film cameras and Polaroids you can’t simply retake the photo, they are designated for capturing those in-the-moment photos to reflect on.
9. Book
Summer is a good time to catch up on fun reading outside of textbooks and essays related to school. Find a book or e-book that interests you and consider starting a book club with friends. Another fun thing to do is choose a book turned into a film and compare the two.
8. Cooler
This correlates to something else further down on the list, water bottle. If you and your friends are planning a Salt River tubing adventure or simply having a day at the pool, make sure there is a cooler specifically for water among other drinks — alcoholic and nonalcoholic. Make sure your cooler is not only large enough for all the bottles and cans you plan on putting in there but also a good layer of ice or ice packs to make sure everything stays cold.
7. Weekend Bag
Weekend trips to California, overnight trips to your best friend’s place or an extended stay up north all call for a reliable weekend bag. Make sure the bag contains compartments that suit your needs from shoe storage, built-in phone charger or simply has enough space to fit clothes for a full weekend so you don’t have to check a bag at the airport.
6. Sandals
Let your feet breathe and air out so they don’t get too sweaty. Sandals are here to help. You don’t need to get the most expensive name-brand sandals on the market. Walmart has a plethora of dupes that are great for those on a budget and still want to look fashionable. One simple note, leather is not heat friendly and you will regret it later. Suede, cotton and simply plastic are better footwear options.
5. Sunglasses
Protect your eyes! Hats are a useful addition to making sure your eyes are protected from the harsh effects of the sun, but nothing compares to good ol’ sunglasses. For the regular prescription glasses wearers, consider splurging on a pair of prescription sunglasses or find glasses that have the magnetic sunglass attachment. While the sunglasses that are worn to raves are fun to look at, make sure they actually protect your eyes.
4. Swimsuit
It is officially time to see if your swimsuit still fits and is still in fashion for this season. You can never go wrong with a simple black suit, bikini or swim trunks. Or go crazy with a neon outfit for your friends to be able to identify you on the other side of the pool. At the end of the day, make sure you feel comfortable in your swimsuit regardless of what other people say.
3. Sunscreen
Sunscreen is your friend. Think of all the wrinkles and potential skin cancer you could prevent by simply applying sunscreen regularly. Apply before you go outside and reapply after a few hours or after coming out of the pool, river or ocean. Look for sunscreen powder as well to wear on top of makeup while still giving you that summer glow. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen to your ears and the back of your neck.
2. Floaties
Floaties come in all shapes, sizes and uses. When we were little, floaties prevented us from drowning. Now you can buy a floatie simply to hold your beer in a swimming pool. Not to mention floats for beer pong or volleyball, larger floats to lounge on or floats used for keeping your cooler next to you on the Salt River. Find a fun float to take the best #summervibes Instagram photo.
1. Water Bottle
Heat exhaustion is not something to take lightly. Always have a water bottle on hand when you leave the house. Whether you are going shopping, taking a day trip up north and spending extended hours out in the sun, having a reliable source of water nearby is always a good idea. Plus think of all the fashionable styles you can have to match your outfit for the day.
