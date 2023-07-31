11 sneaker and vintage shops to check out

1. AZ Thread
Located along Central Avenue south of Camelback Road, AZ Thread boasts a lofty selection of sneakers and vintage sportswear.
The racks are tightly packed with T-shirts, jerseys and sweatshirts while sneakers are piled to the ceiling, giving customers endless combinations of products to mix and match.
The shop is open daily at noon and all sales are final.
AZ Thread, 4733 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, @azthread on Instagram
2. Dva Percent
Kansas City, Missouri-founded Dva Percent expanded into Old Town Scottsdale in late 2022 and has kicked up a steady traction of celebrity clientele like Sean Kingston, Matt Rife, Isaiah Simmons and DaBaby, who have all been spotted shopping there.
Dva Percent has also reached a wider audience with its zany TikTok and Instagram Reels. The quaint Old Town Scottsdale shop boasts a stirring selection of sneakers, vintage wear and Dva Percent-branded merchandise.
Dva Percent, 7233 E. First Avenue, Scottsdale, 480-721-4072, @dvapercent on Instagram
3. The Ghost Vintage
The Ghost Vintage describes itself as a curated vintage/streetwear and sneaker shop with statement pieces from the 1980s to current fashion. It also carries custom vintage pieces from local artists and archive designer pieces.
The shop is located off Central Avenue just south of Camelback Road and is open various times Tuesday through Sunday.
The Ghost Vintage, 4700 N. Central Avenue, Suite 121, Phoenix, theghostvintage.com, @theghostvintage on Instagram
4. Guest List
Tucked inside Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe, Guest List aims to make its customers look like A-listers by stocking shelves with some of the swankiest sneakers on the market.
The store also sells an array of baseball hats, vintage tees, streetwear and Guest List-branded merchandise.
Guest List also occasionally gives its Instagram followers the VIP treatment by hosting flash sales. The store is open every day during various hours.
Guest List, 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Suite 412, Tempe, 623-414-2295, guestlistaz.com, @guestlistaz on all social media platforms
5. Knee Deep Melrose
Knee Deep Melrose is new to the Melrose District of Phoenix on Seventh Avenue south of Camelback Road. Beginning as an Etsy shop selling reworked thrift apparel and vintage clothing, Knee Deep Melrose opened its brick-and-mortar location in early June.
The shop currently features an assortment of vintage sports gear and tie-dyed band tees, sports jerseys and even candles. Knee Deep Melrose is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Knee Deep Melrose, 4519 N. Seventh Avenue, Phoenix, @kneedeepmelrose on Instagram
6. Old Habits Vintage
Over in the East Valley, shoppers can fall back in love with favorites from their childhood by scouring the shelves and sifting through the racks of Old Habits Vintage. Located on the corner of Val Vista Drive and Ray Road, Old Habits is stocked full of vintage T-shirts, weathered and washed jeans, shoes and raglans.
Old Habits Vintage, 1661 S. Val Vista Drive, Suite 104, Gilbert, oldhabitsvtg.com, @oldhabits.vtg on Instagram
7. Phoenix Soles
Just around the corner from The Ghost Vintage is one of the largest sneaker stores in the Valley. Phoenix Soles features hundreds of pairs of top brands like Nike, Air Jordan, Bape and New Balance.
The Downtown Phoenix shop also offers a humble selection of streetwear and vintage wear and is open various times Tuesday through Sunday.
Phoenix Soles, 4700 N. Central Avenue, Unit 114, Phoenix, @phx.soles on Instagram, PHX Soles on YouTube
8. Status 24
The West Valley also has a place to grab some fresh new kicks. Placed Downtown on the corner of 58th Avenue and Glendale Avenue is Status 24, a sleek sneaker store that features some of the latest and greatest releases from Nike and the Yeezy brand.
The shop is open daily beginning at noon and can also occasionally be found at sneaker pop-up events.
Status 24, 5754 W. Glendale Avenue, Glendale, @status.24AZ on Instagram
9. Third Degree Heat
Nestled inside the second floor of Scottsdale Fashion Square, Third Degree Heat takes things up a few notches by featuring some of the hottest sneakers on the market, from brands like Nike, Air Jordan, Bape, Yeezy and Kith.
The shop also features a selection of band and pop-culture T-shirts, accessories and Third Degree Heat-branded merchandise.
Third Degree Heat, Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, 7014 E. Camelback Road, Suite 2124, Scottsdale, 480-947-3144, @thirddegree.heat on Instagram
10. Wang’s Closet
Located along Scottsdale Road just past McKellips Road in Tempe, Wang’s Closet has a strong inventory of some of the top trending sneakers on the market. But sneakers are not the only thing on shelves at this shop.
It also sells streetwear items like T-shirts, hoodies and hats, knickknacks like Kaws figurines, trading cards, handbags and a selection of vintage T-shirts. The shop is open daily from noon to 8 p.m.
Wang’s Closet also occasionally hosts Wangapalooza, a Downtown Phoenix sneaker and vintage marketplace.
Wang’s Closet, 1810 N. Scottsdale Road, Tempe, 480-947-8245, @wangscloset_ on Instagram
11. Wang’s Vintage
The sibling shop to Wang’s Closet, Wang’s Vintage has a staggering selection of vintage T-shirts, pants, jackets and hats that date as far back as the ’70s. The shop is located in Midtown Phoenix along Seventh Street near Osborn Road and is open daily from noon to 8 p.m.
The shop also plays host to occasional concerts. The most recent show featured Phoenix indie rockers Breakup Shoes and East Valley alt-punk outfit Diva Bleach.
Wang’s Vintage, 3508 N. Seventh Street, Suite 145, Phoenix, 602-346-0121, @wangs_vintage on Instagram
