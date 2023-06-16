Losing touch is a part of distance, but Remi Goode and her band are saying goodbye to the Valley by releasing the single “No Game.”
They’ll introduce the song during their farewell show at Valley Bar on Friday, June 23.
“Hopefully the night will be about the time we had in Phoenix and what we were able to do here to help us grow into the next big thing,” Goode says.
The musicians — guitarist Gabe Lehrer, violinist Hayden Shaner and bassist Jake Leyba — are moving more than 1,600 miles away to Nashville to find their niche. Drummer Cole McLeod is staying back.
“I know it’s pretty competitive, but it seems like it’ll be a good place to find people like us,” Goode says. “It’s sad, but you can’t always be in the same place as the most important people in your life at the same time.”
A classically trained guitarist-turned-singer-songwriter, Goode met her bandmates at ASU.
“The music school at ASU feels kind of small, and we just collected people from our classes,” Goode says. “Everyone you’re friends with ends up being musicians, and we thought it would be fun to play together.”
The group has been playing on-campus events and at local venues like The Rebel Lounge and Trunk Space for five years. On June 23, Steff & the Articles will support Goode.
“No Game” was written about Goode’s childhood best friend moving to Minnesota from Tucson, where they were raised. The new release is soft, like most of Goode’s work, with a rhythm that suggests motion and lyrics that prompt reflection.
“The classical world I grew up in had a big influence on my work,” Goode says.
Although it was written with her childhood best friend in mind, “No Game” applies to leaving Arizona behind for Nashville, too.
With the band moving away, “No Game” focuses on the hopeful hello of a phone call.
“Even though we all always suck at calling, we’ll always be here trying to get better and picking up where we left off,” Goode says.
Remi Goode w/Steff & the Articles
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23
WHERE: Valley Bar, 130 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix
COST: Tickets start at $13
INFO: 602-716-2222, valleybarphx.com
