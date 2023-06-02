A person is 21 times more likely to suffer a heart attack within a day of a loved one’s death.
Steve Feltman holds the record for longest continuous vigil hunting for the Loch Ness Monster starting in 1991 to now.
In 2007, the state House of Representatives voted that Pluto is a planet whenever it passes over New Mexico.
Charles Hall was initially denied a patent for the waterbed because the invention was mentioned in science fiction novels 25 years prior.
Paris was the first Western capital to have a mayor of African descent in 1879.
Amazon.com sold its first book “Fluid Concepts and Creative Analogies” in July 1995.
A dog can smell their owner between 12.5 to 40 feet away.
Thirteen states ban car dealerships from selling vehicles on Sunday.
The human brain can process about 800 words per minute.
Red Bull was created in Thailand in 1976 as an energy drink for truck drivers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.