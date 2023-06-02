“Gambitt,” a new competition show designed to alleviate student debt, is set to premiere this fall.
“We’re a YouTube competition show made by college kids, for college kids,” says Brendan Smith, the creator and executive producer of “Gambitt.”
“Simply put, we take excess funds from YouTube sponsors and redirect it into financial aid that students can win by competing in social-strategy games.”
For recent graduates in the United States, average student loan debt is approximately $30,000 per borrower, according to U.S. News data.
“Gambitt” aims to help college students pay off their debt through sponsorships advertised on YouTube. Sponsors pay to advertise on “Gambitt,” and that money is used to provide financial aid to the contestants. Ad revenue will be split among the show’s team and investors.
Smith says there were several motivations behind “Gambitt,” but that the growing need for student debt relief was at the forefront.
“As a recent college graduate myself, it’s jarring to see how many of my peers are affected by the issue,” the 23-year-old said. “As the matter becomes more pressing, our goal with ‘Gambitt’ is to create a net-positive impact on student debt with something fun and refreshing.”
Smith originally went to ASU to study accounting. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he reevaluated what he wanted to do with his career. He realized that his true passion lies with storytelling, so he took a leap of faith and pursued film. For the past two years, he has been working in the industry as a director and producer on shows like CBS’ “Survivor,” ABC’s “The Bachelorette” and NBC’s “Ultimate Slip N’ Slide.”
In early February, “Gambitt” began casting for season one at ASU. Casting is now closed.
There are around 25 contestants competing across the first three episodes, which are scheduled to release on the “Gambitt” YouTube channel (@PlayGambitt) this fall. The players applied for a variety of reasons, each having a unique motivation for winning the prize money, “which made for a really interesting dynamic,” according to Smith.
Smith didn’t want to spoil too much about “Gambitt,” but has previously said that it involves “playing in games centered around alliances, betrayals, social maneuvering, and outsmarting your fellow students.”
“Gambitt” is inspired by many reality competition shows, one of which being Netflix’s “The Circle.” “The Circle” is a social media competition “where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100,000,” according to Netflix. Players may choose whether to play as themselves or other people.
“I’ve been extremely fortunate to work for a number of shows I grew up watching each week, and I’ve learned a lot because of those experiences, but Netflix’s ‘The Circle’ definitely holds a special spot in my heart — for a different reason,” Smith says.
“In 2021, right around the time I was beginning my journey in film, my good friend, Jack Atkins, entered ‘The Circle’ as ‘Emily’ on season two. That was my first connection to ‘The Circle.’ To make things crazier, my older brother, Alex Brizard, was then casted as a contestant on season four. When deciding who to enter ‘The Circle’ as, I connected him with my college roommate at the time, who the world now knows as my brother’s character, ‘Nathan.’ … Being able to see the casting process from the perspective of a contestant rather than a crew member definitely helped me figure out the approach toward casting ‘Gambitt.’”
Smith says the creation of the first season of “Gambitt” has been “a team effort through and through.” Two people who have especially helped Smith bring his wild idea to life are co-executive producers Xandy Field and Sam Holter. Other crew members include assistant director Hannah Nance, director of photography Doug Kamuda, segment producer Stephen Davis and gaffer Cristian Torres.
“Between now and (the release), our focus is on polishing off our final edits, and coming up with new, fun competitions that both the players and the viewers will love,” Smith says. “I don’t want to give too much away, but we have some awesome stuff planned for the future!”
