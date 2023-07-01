Moving into a dorm brings a lot of excitement — the prospect of starting a new era in your life and being in a new place. With that excitement and newness, though, comes some questions and quite a few unknowns.
Here are 10 of the most common questions when living in a dorm.
How do I meet people?
Living in a dorm puts you in a place with endless possibilities for friends. You just need to put yourself out there.
Sounds a lot easier than it is, but it’s just little things, like hanging out in the common area of your dorm (if it has one) that can lead to interactions that turn into friendships.
Your neighbors are also possible friends. On move-in day, go and introduce yourself — at least then you’ve broken the awkward-ice. Classes and events, such as welcome week, are also great places to meet people. There is no shortage of ways to meet people if you put yourself out there.
Can I have people over?
Moving to a new place doesn’t mean that you won’t have old friends, significant others or siblings coming to visit you.
That leaves the question, “Can I have people over?” Of course you can, you just need to follow your dorm’s policies for having guests.
A majority of dorms require that guests check in and out when visiting. Guests who are minors usually need a minor consent form to come and visit. Read through your dorm’s guest policy so you know what you need to do to properly have guests over.
However, one of the biggest things you need to do when you have a guest over is communicate with your roommate! Ask them if it’s OK, and let them know when and for how long your guest will be visiting.
What if I don’t get along with my roommate?
Speaking of roommates, that leads to the next question: What if you don’t get along with your roommate?
This is completely normal. You’re not going to like everyone, and you won’t always mesh with living with someone, especially if you’re not used to sharing your space.
The best thing to do is communicate, talk to your roommate and see if you can come to an arrangement that allows both of you to live comfortably together. If that doesn’t work, reach out to your resident or community assistant and see if they can help you resolve the situation — or if it comes to it, move rooms.
How do I do laundry?
This might be the most common question asked when living in a dorm, as residents are coming from home, where they might be used to their parents doing their laundry.
The easiest thing is to look up a YouTube tutorial, but the process is pretty simple.
You take your dirty clothes and throw them in the washer with a tide pod or a few (the container will tell you how many to put in for how many items of clothing), then you select the “normal” setting and click start. A time will appear on the screen, prompting you to set a timer for the amount of time you want.
When it goes off, transfer your wet clothes to the dryer. Along with your clothing, throw in a dryer sheet or laundry ball and click which heat setting you desire. Set another timer, get your clothes when they’re done, and put them away as soon as you get back to your room — because if you don’t put them away right then, likelihood is you won’t do it for days.
What can I do to get out of my dorm room?
As exciting as it is to move into a dorm, it can get a bit boring after a while — especially if you spend all your time there. So, you’re going to want to get out.
The best options are to attend events that the school might be hosting, so go and see what those are all about.
Go to sporting events and show some school spirit by cheering on your team. You can join clubs or student organizations to make friends and get out and do something. Make plans with friends, go to the movies, go hiking, get some lunch or dinner.
The options to go out and explore are endless.
What is the easiest way to get around?
This is especially important for residents who might not have a car.
There are a few options to get around, and most universities have shuttles that students can use to travel around campus.
To get to other parts of town, the best options are going to be public transportation, such as buses, taking whatever railway is near your dorm or ordering an Uber or Lyft.
Where is a good place to study?
Studying in your dorm isn’t always going to be what you want to do, especially if you can’t focus or your roommate is being loud.
There are a number of places you can study instead, such as the on-campus library — it’s almost always quiet there, and sometimes there are even private rooms you can use.
You can study in the dining hall if you don’t mind the noise and people around you. There are bound to be coffee shops on or around campus that you can also study at.
Again, the possibilities are endless.
What are some good ways to help me manage my time?
There are a few ways to manage your time. It just depends on what kind of person you are and what works best for you.
You can have a calendar whiteboard in your room so it is right in front of you. Here, you can keep track of important dates and deadlines and keep a check list of what you want to get done during the week.
You can also get a planner that you can carry around with you. Your phone calendar or apps like “reminder” or “notes” can also help keep you organized. You just need to find the best way to make sure that you stay on top of what you need to get done.
What are some ways I can relieve stress?
Again, this depends on what type of person you are — but always make sure that you make time for yourself and your mental health.
You can take time to hang out with friends and just forget about school and everything you need to do. Watching a TV show or a movie or reading a book are all things that can take you away from reality and allow you to relax.
Take a nap to allow yourself to recharge. Go on a hike or exercise. You will find what works for you, and if you haven’t yet, keep trying different things until you find what does.
What if I want to bring my car to school?
Whether you’re in or out of state, you probably want to bring your car to school if you’re able to. That means you need parking.
Most, if not all, colleges have parking for students, who just need to purchase a parking permit. The way colleges sell parking permits is going to vary depending on the school — some sell them for the whole year, while others sell them per semester.
What you need to do is see when parking permits go on sale at your college and purchase one that day, because just like you, a lot of students want to bring their car to school.
Buying one as soon as possible will ensure you get a parking permit. Plus, as some schools have multiple garages for one campus, purchasing a permit the day of gives you the best chance of securing a parking spot near your dorm.
If you are unable to get a parking permit with your school, you can always look around the area for parking garages that offer monthly parking — especially if you know your school’s parking lot sells out quickly or you find out at the last minute that you are taking your car with you. CT
