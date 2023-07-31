15 hot events on campus 

ASU InfernoFest
Arizona State University will welcome students back to campus for the 2023 fall semester with its annual Inferno Fest concert. The concert is free for students as long as they present their ASU ID. Students can also view the event online. The performing act has yet to be announced.
8:45 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, Sun Devil Stadium, 500 E. Veterans Way, Tempe, free for students with ASU IDs, eoss.asu.edu/fest-tickets
Mt. Joy at Mullett Arena
Indie jam band Mt. Joy brings its warm, boisterous sound to Mullett Arena August 22. This will mark the band’s second trip to Tempe this year — it played at the Innings Festival in February — and will feature hits like “Silver Lining,” “Astrovan” and “Strangers.”
7 p.m. Tuesday, August 22, Mullett Arena, 411 S. Packard Drive, Tempe, $39.50-$59.50, 480-564-3497, mullettarena.com
“BEETLEJUICE”
The “Ghost with the Most” is set to reappear on the stage of ASU Gammage. Based on Tim Burton’s hit film, which is currently filming a sequel set to hit screens next year, the musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.
Various times Tuesday, August 22 to Sunday, August 27, Grady Gammage Memorial Auditorium, 1200 S. Forest Avenue, Tempe, tickets start at $235, 480-965-3434, asuevents.asu.edu
Movie on the Lawn — “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
Pack a blanket and a picnic and grab a seat on the Fletcher Lawn at ASU’s West Campus to catch a screening of the Universal Pictures film “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” The event will also feature prize giveaways for several select guests.
6:30 p.m. Saturday, August 26, Fletcher Lawn, 4701 W. Thunderbird Road, Glendale, free, asuevents.asu.edu
ASU Football Kickoff
vs. Southern Utah
Anticipation will be sky-high when the new-look Sun Devils take the field for the first time this season. Now under the command of head coach Sean Dillingham and boasting a roster of locally recruited players, ASU will look to creep back into the national rankings and end the season with a new championship for the trophy case.
7 p.m. Thursday, August 31, Sun Devil Stadium, 500 E. Veterans Way, Tempe, $30-$225, 480-727-0000, thesundevils.com/sports/tickets
ASU vs. USC Football
Fans are expected to bring the Maroon Monsoon to Sun Devil Stadium and rain down cheers supporting the Sun Devil football team as it takes on the Lincoln Riley-coached University of Southern California Trojan football team.
Time TBA, Saturday, September 23, Sun Devil Stadium, 500 E. Veterans Way, Tempe, cost TBA, 480-727-0000, thesundevils.com/sports/tickets
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Mullett Arena
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will hit fans with their biggest hits — and their best shot — when the duo stops at Mullett Arena for its first-ever rock concert. Fans can expect to hear hits like “Heart Breaker,” “We Belong” and “Love Is A Battlefield.” The duo will take fans as far back as 1979 when the two played their first gig at what was once Dooley’s Nightclub in Tempe. The show will also feature a special guest performance by Jon Waite.
7 p.m. Wednesday, September 27, Mullett Arena, 411 S. Packard Drive, Tempe, $35-$125+, 480-564-3497, mullettarena.com
“TINA — Tina Turner
the Musical”
The music of 12-time Grammy Award-winning artist Tina Turner will echo throughout the Grady Gammage Memorial Auditorium at ASU Gammage when the musical stops in Tempe for eight shows over six nights. The show will feature a collection of some of her most beloved tunes and is based on a script penned by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall.
Various times Tuesday, October 10 to Sunday, October 15, Grady Gammage Memorial Auditorium, 1200 S. Forest Avenue, Tempe, cost TBA, 480-965-3434, asuevents.asu.edu
ASU Hockey Home Opener vs. Merrimack College
The Arizona State University NCAA Division 1 Men’s hockey team will drop the puck on its final season in the PAC-12 before leaping over to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. But before it can do that, it must take on Hockey East’s Merrimack College — which made some noise in last year’s NCAA championship tournament before losing to the eventual National Champion Quinnipiac University.
Time TBA, Friday, October 13, Mullett Arena, 411 S. Packard Drive, Tempe, cost TBA, 480-564-3497, mullettarena.com
Arizona Coyotes Home Opener vs. Anaheim Ducks
In what could be its final season at Mullett Arena and in Arizona, the Arizona Coyotes will look to utilize the first home-ice advantage of the season and scratch out a win when the Anaheim Ducks fly into town.
1 p.m. Saturday, October 21, Mullett Arena, 411 S. Packard Drive, Tempe, cost TBA, 480-564-3497, mullettarena.com
ASU Homecoming
One of the biggest weeks on campus begins October 22 with one of the school’s oldest traditions, “The Lantern Walk” up A Mountain to illuminate the iconic A. The rest of the week will include other long-standing traditions like the homecoming parade, block party and a game against the Washington State Cougars to cap off the celebrations.
Various times Sunday, October 22 to Saturday, October 28, Arizona State University, University Drive between Forest Avenue and McAllister Avenue, cost TBA, 480-965-2586, homecoming.asu.edu
GCU Basketball Tip-Off vs. Northern Arizona University
The Lopes will once again take the court in front of their ravenous fans known as “Havocs” and look to paint the Valley purple. Grand Canyon University is hot off of a successful 2022-2023 campaign that resulted in an appearance in the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament, where it lost to No. 3 ranked Gonzaga in the first round. But before the team can make another trip to the dance, the Lopes will have to take down rivals from up north at Northern Arizona University.
Time TBA, Sunday, November 12, GCU Arena, 3300 W. Camelback Road, Building 38, Phoenix, cost TBA, 602-639-8979, gculopes.com/sports
Territorial Cup
vs. U of A Football
ASU Football will look to cap off another season in the win column over rival University of Arizona in what is known as the Territorial Cup. This will also be senior night for the team’s seniors, who will be looking to go out on top.
Time TBA, Saturday, November 25, Sun Devil Stadium, 500 E. Veterans Way, Tempe, cost TBA, 480-727-0000, thesundevils.com/sports/tickets
Jerry Colangelo Classic: GCU vs. University of Portland
College basketball fans can get a small taste of March Madness when the Jerry Colangelo Classic fills the Footprint Center with a full day of four games. The tournament will feature these matchups: Grand Canyon University versus University of Portland, Washington State University versus Santa Clara University, Saint Mary’s College versus University of Nevada Las Vegas and University of California Santa Barbara versus Loyola Marymount University.
Time TBA, Saturday, December 16, Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, cost TBA, 602-379-7800, hoophall.com
