Moving out of your childhood home to attend college is one of the biggest steps in adulthood.
As nerve-wracking as this can be, here are some tips to ease the transition of moving into a new home on your own.
• If you can, always drive through an apartment complex at night. This will give you an idea of several factors, including noisiness, parking density and how safe the complex is.
• Look at reviews online of the complex you’re thinking of moving into. Look on places like Google reviews and Yelp. These sites generally give unbiased feedback from current and former residents and can help you understand the culture of the complex before moving in.
• It’s completely normal to feel overwhelmed during the process of moving out. Remember to take plenty of deep breaths and as many breaks as you need.
• Look for fun things to do around where you live.
• Go to that complex gathering. That is a great place to meet your neighbors.
• Take advantage of the amenities your complex has to offer. You already pay for them anyway.
• Always be a kind and courteous neighbor.
• Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Odds are your neighbors have been through similar situations and can offer a helping hand.
Here is some advice from alumni regarding things that they wish they would have known before moving out.
Amanda Karas, University of Kansas
“I wish I knew how to navigate picking new roommates and how to set boundaries in a better way.”
Abdel Torres, Elizabeth, New Jersey
“I wish I knew to keep tools on hand at all times, how to divide up your check so you can pay bills first, and to make sure that the people you live with match your personality and communicate what food they want you to buy.”
Kelly Slattery, Phoenix
“I wish I would have known that apartments add taxes onto everything and to request to have your apartment debugged before you move in.”
Aaron Allen, Peoria
“I wish I knew that my landlords were going to raise the rent consistently as time went by.”
Ale Velvick, Michigan State University
“I wish I knew that decorating my room would make me feel more at home and help with homesickness. The feeling of homesickness is inevitable, but it’s amazing how even something as simple as putting a poster on your wall can make you feel more comfortable. I also wish I knew to always keep my valuables hidden and that Walmart is your best friend, because it has the same stuff as everywhere else but for much cheaper prices.”
Francisco Delgado, Springfield College
“I wish I knew that by keeping an open door when in my dorm, I would create an inviting space and help myself make friends with my neighbors.”
Cassie Ebersole, Phoenix
“I wish I knew that I didn’t need to buy everything at once and that I could get things over time.”
Josephine Contreras, Arizona State University
“I wish that I knew that you can never be too prepared.” CT
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.