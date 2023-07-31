How to make friends in college

Starting college can be a nerve-wracking experience in general — add on meeting a lot of new people and trying to make friends, and it can seem pretty daunting.
Here are some easy ways to make friends in college.
Your dorm
If you’re living in a dorm, one way to make friends is to introduce yourself to the people who live on your floor. Not only are they going to be your neighbors for the whole year, but you are bound to see them in the hallways or common areas, so you might as well become friends.
Move-in day is a great time to introduce yourself, as everyone is new and looking for people to meet. Some schools also have first-floor meetings in order to introduce residents to their RAs, which provide a great opportunity to make friends with the other students on their floor.
Classes
Class is an ideal place to meet other students. Not only do you already have something in common with your classmates, as you are taking the same class, but it also puts you in the perfect position to get acquainted.
In addition, if that class is for your major, then you are meeting students who are going into the same field as you. Class is where a lot of people meet their friends in college.
Events
One can make new friends by attending school events. Your college is going to throw many events throughout the year, including a welcome week. This will not only introduce you to your college and campus, but also provide the opportunity to meet others at your school.
These events will put you in a social atmosphere that will make it easier for you to talk to other students and make friends.
Sporting events
Another good social atmosphere to make friends is a school sports game, whether it’s football, basketball, soccer or baseball.
You’re already rooting for the same team (your school team), which is a conversation starter itself, but school sporting events are always fun and a little rowdy. They’re great settings to get you out of your shell and put yourself out there.
Clubs
Joining clubs is an ideal way to meet those who have the same interests as you.
Most colleges, during their welcome weeks or at the start of the school year, host some sort of club fair so students can see the different clubs on campus and join any that might interest them.
If your college doesn’t have a club fair, there should be a place where you can look at a list of the different clubs on campus. Joining a club automatically connects you with people who have something in common with you — it also gives you an opportunity to get out of your dorm.
Social media
Making friends through social media is undoubtedly a great option for those starting college.
It allows you to connect with people from your school, and sometimes there are groups or accounts that let you make friends with people before you even move in. The ability to establish friends before school starts will help with the transition from living at home to being at college.
Overall, there are many different ways to make friends during your college years. It’s all about putting yourself out there and just doing your best to be social and be yourself.
Just remember that if someone doesn’t want to be friends with you, that’s OK. There are bound to be more people that do want to be your friend.
Don’t get discouraged if you don’t have friends right off the bat on the first day — you have a whole year to make connections with people and create a friend group. Just let it happen naturally and give yourself some grace.
