Kickin' It: ASU football alum goes laces out at Tempe Toes

Tempe Toes owner Cristian Zendejas still remembers the rush he felt when reselling a shimmering pair of red and black Jordan 1 “Bred” sneakers in 2012.
Although he was only 13 and netted less than $40, he became hooked on the thrill of churning a profit.
This excitement followed him through high school and college, where he traded his sneakers for a pair of cleats.
Zendejas served as the kicker for Arizona State University’s men’s football team from 2019 to 2021. His biggest career highlight was sailing 23 kicks through the uprights his sophomore year, becoming the fifth kicker in school history to successfully kick more than 20 field goals in a season.
After studying criminal justice while playing competitive football, the Perry High School alum couldn’t shed the sensation of selling sneakers for a high profit.
Zendejas began selling sneakers via his Instagram account in 2019, as well as out of the Midtown Phoenix sneaker store Phoenix Soles. But he still had a dream of owning a store of his own.
Around July 2022, he returned to the basics of selling sneakers via his Instagram account and stashed his inventory in a storage locker. After a few months of locker sales and meetups, Zendejas was rewarded with an offer to open a store.
More than a decade after selling the red and black Jordan 1 “Bred” sneakers, Zendejas turned his childhood hustle into a business — his store, Tempe Toes or “Tempetoesss,” officially opened in October 2022 on the first floor of Nowadays Creative Lab on Mill Avenue.
“I live down the street — I can honestly walk to work,” Zendejas says with a laugh. “The location for me was just perfect, and it gave me an opportunity to properly use the name Tempe Toes, since I’ve been living in Tempe for the last six years but I sold in Phoenix for a while.”
He opened at a fortuitous time, as the sneaker market has grown in popularity despite the trend of resale sneakers dropping in price.
“The market is at one of its lighter points right now,” Zendejas says. “But for a new sneaker business owner, it’s perfect because prices on stuff are pretty cheap — whereas during COVID-19, prices were outrageous.”
Offering a variety of sneakers from brands like Nike, Air Jordan and Yeezy to high-end names like Gucci and Balenciaga, Zendejas has noticed new trends among his customers due to the renewed popularity surrounding sneakers.
“A lot of people are wearing all black for the most part,” he says. “I’ve seen more people going for the ‘Black Cat’ Air Jordan 4’s — a shoe that used to go for almost nothing that is now selling for thousands — and the Travis Scott Air Jordan Low ‘Phantoms’ — which are all-black shoes.”
Another trend has been the rise of incorporating “vintage” T-shirts into modern fashion.
“I’ve been wearing vintage tees for a long time without even knowing it,” Zendejas says. “I would just go shopping at Goodwill and find cool stuff.”
As a result, he also proudly sells vintage sports clothing, NASCAR tees, baseball caps and band tees.
“We started carrying vintage clothes the second we opened because it was cheaper for us to get a lot of inventory,” Zendejas says.
Although stocked with a surplus of affordable vintage wear, Zendejas has prioritized higher-end streetwear.
“We still have over 100 Harley Davidson tees and a bunch of random vintage tees, but now we’re segueing into like higher-end streetwear,” he says.
With a crowd of young, fashion-forward students returning to his neighboring alma mater this month, Zendejas is excited about the prospect of meeting new customers and possibly selling them their first sneakers.
“The whole shop is loaded with stuff, so I really can’t put anything new in there anymore,” he says with a laugh. “So I’m just excited to see everyone come back, and we have a lot of recurring customers. So I’m excited to see how their summer has gone.”
Tempe Toes
414 S. Mill Avenue,
Suite 120, Tempe
602-600-7000
@tempetoesss on Instagram
