1. Are you ready for the weather forecast?
Cold in the morning, hot in the day, cold at night. Chance of rain? Being prepared for the weather is just as important as prepping your vehicle. Some mornings are chilly in the desert, so a light coat or windbreaker is needed until the sun comes out and warms up the day. From winter to summer, be prepared with attire, along with elevation changes that may affect climate changes.
2. Animal encounters on the trail
Many trails are scenic and are full of wildlife. While wildlife is beautiful and part of nature’s experience, there can still be dangers. Are you allergic to bees? Springtime can bring critters such as these and they can be a nuisance or an obstacle. Snakes are also a large concern on the trails. Being alert and aware of some of these dangers can save you, your family, or even the off-road pup on the trail with the group from running into a bad situation. Camping in the woods or campgrounds that are in National Parks can have “bear boxes” assigned to campgrounds for keeping food and cooking supplies secure from animals. Many recreational dirt roads are shared with cattle and ranches that may have free roaming cattle, donkey, horses or other animals.
3. Check, doublecheck, recheck!
There’s nothing like hitting the trail and in the first mile a break down or a flat tire. Did you get fuel? Bathroom break? Wheeling checklist before you wheel! Prepare your vehicle. Here’s what we like to check before we leave for a trek outdoors:
• Fuel.
• Nut and bolt check — is anything loose?
• Fluid check.
• Tire pressure check.
• First-aid kit.
• Spare tools or tool gear bag.
• Toiletries.
• Snacks.
• The proper apparel (see step 1).
• Rugged Radios for communication.
Where’s waldo?
Have you mapped where you are going? What trails you will be riding? We used the BFG On Trail app for all our off-road navigation needs. It’s easy to get lost. On Trail from BFGoodrich keeps us in line. On Trail provides milestones and waypoints keeping you on track through your off-road journey.
Size matters.
Is your vehicle equipped with the proper components to do the trail or adventure you have mapped? Tire size? Lockers needed? Skill set? Full size versus mid-width. Fuel consumption. While gearing up for a trial ride, it’s always best to look at its difficult, not only for your vehicle but for the group who’s going with you. Being underprepared can make for a long day — or worse a mechanical failure from working the vehicle too hard trying to make the obstacles.
Can you hear me now?
Communication is key in a group on the trail. We choose Rugged Radios to keep connected on the trail. They’re not only good for keeping the group together, but for some for comedic relief on the trail as well as stopping points, bathroom breaks, or if someone is broken down on the trail behind us.
Survival mode engage!
How long are you planning on being out in the great outdoors? Do you have enough water? Snacks? Toilet paper for the unforeseen need. Sometimes things don’t go as planned. Whether that’s running out of fuel, a flat tire and you can’t get the lug nuts off, or a mechanical failure on a rig from the group. Not that these happen all the time, but these do happen.
Day or night!
Are you camping? Day trip? What did you bring for shelter? Do you have a “bear box” for food so animals don’t get into it at night? What did you bring? Don’t leave your house without the right camping gear or day trip needs.
S.O.S.
Who do you call when there’s a break in the group? What if you have a rollover, part failure or flat tire? We lost a brake line on the trail; with quick thinking, a pair of vice grips and zip ties, we were able to stop it from leaking fluid and keep breaking power on the vehicle till the trail ended. Having recovery gear is a must-have for any trail excursion. Recovery straps and “soft shackles” are safe ways for a closed loop recovery. Along with this, it’s safer than cables or heavy shackles making connection points that can damage a vehicle or worse, injure someone on the trail. Factor 55 is our go to for recovery needs. From tree straps to ropes, soft shackles, and winch recovery thimbles and hooks, they hold the key for safe winching and recovery. Grab a gear bag and keep it with you for the “Hey, guys, watch this!” moments.
Experience is everything!
Embrace the time on trail. It’s important to have fun on these adventures. Experience the great outdoors with friends and family, but document your experiences. Adventure is calling. Will you be ready?
