As college move-in day rolls around, students everywhere are compiling lists of items they need for this exciting time. These tech devices are a must for any first home.
Surge protectors
As obvious as it may seem, surge protectors are a must for all wired electronics. This appliance protects devices from voltage spikes.
As the name suggests, power surges can result in surges of anywhere between one and 169 volts of power — most devices are powered by an average of 120 volts.
Although these surges can be small or large, the consequences on plugged-in devices can range from reduced performance to potential damage.
It is a good idea to purchase multiple surge protectors, as overloading an individual one can cause an electrical fire. It is best to purchase two or three and have a maximum of three devices plugged in at a time.
Multiple charging cables
There’s no such thing as having too many charging cables for devices like cellphones, speakers, laptops and handheld video game consoles.
Having multiple chargers can help prevent the panic-inducing event of having a device not charge while plugged in — it will also make you a hit with your roommates.
Noise-canceling headphones
For nights when you need to focus or enter a realm of your own, noise-canceling headphones are a must.
Most earbuds, like AirPods, Beats, Galaxy Buds and Bose headphones, offer noise-canceling features. However, most over-the-ear headphones do the best job of canceling out all outside noise.
Mini fridge
Dorm permitting, mini fridges are the perfect place to store small refrigerated meals, beverages and bottles of water.
Check with your room attendant and building before you purchase one, and ask about the store’s return policy in case you do need to return it.
Microwave
Most dorms offer microwaves for rent, but this is never a bad item to invest in — considering it will likely be the lone source of homemade hot meals for the next four years.
For your first microwave, don’t splurge on all the bells and whistles, as the most simple appliance will do the trick.
Even so, you should still clean it regularly and treat it with the same care as a top-of-the-line model.
Desk lamp
One will likely have several late nights of cramming for a big test or drafting a long essay.
Because of this, purchasing a desk light is necessary for those nights before a big deadline.
Desk fans
Sweat over a last-minute project, paper or study session comfortably by purchasing a small desk fan.
This will also help keep your room cool during the warm months of the semester.
AirTags
Misplacing items is never a fun experience. Fortunately, the wise minds at Apple produced a device that cuts the calamity out of turning your room upside down looking for items.
AirTags require no charge and can track items from up to 33 feet away. These are necessary for backpacks, computer bags, wallets and other valuable items.
Portable speaker/smart speaker
For group study sessions or the occasional dorm dance party, portable speakers are certainly a must.
Smart speakers are also a good idea, as most include voice assistants that can set reminders, create a calendar, provide fun trivia games and order items from e-commerce sites like Amazon.
LED strips
One of the best ways to glam up a dorm is by putting LED light strips along walls and mirrors. These lights can be controlled via phone to change colors, and some models even synchronize to music.
Streaming stick
For a cozy night in or the occasional TV binge, a streaming stick is the cheapest, easiest-to-use device on the market.
There are several makes and models out there, like the Amazon Firestick, Roku stick and Google Chromecast stick, but any are a fine choice for streaming.
Flash drives
Even though most computers now come with a large amount of internal storage and many options for cloud storage — like OneDrive for Microsoft Office, Dropbox and Google Drive — flash drives are still a secure way to save work and carry documents around.
When working on a large project, these are always a great way to save progress.
Polaroid camera
Having come back in style within the past decade, Polaroid cameras are one of the most timelessly nostalgic ways to document the good times and the people who were a part of it.
College can be some of the most magical four years of one’s life, so don’t be afraid to document it with these everlasting handheld photos. CT
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.