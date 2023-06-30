Chris Hamby says the high-energy musical “Newsies” is just as relevant today as when the film debuted in 1992.
The push for better working conditions for the newsboys in the show relates to current happenings, such as the writers strike.
“We really talked about the relevance of how workers still have power and still have voices, should they choose to use them,” Hamby says.
Hamby and Theater Works will present “Newsies” from Friday, July 14, to Sunday, July 30.
The film is inspired by the real-life Newsboys’ strike of 1899, where newsboys in New York stood up against newspaper moguls like Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst.
In the musical, Jack Kelly leads a group of newsies who are fighting for their rights as employees. They are aided by reporter Katherine Plumber, who is also trying to gain respect in the male-dominated field.
The Tony Award-winning musical features songs such as “Seize the Day,” “Carrying the Banner” and “Santa Fe.” The Theater Works production stars Nathan Sheppard as Kelly and Tabitha Meythaler as Plumber.
“Newsies” is heavy on dancing and also features tumbling, leaping, backflips and handsprings. It has two choreographers, Paul Pedersen and Cydney Trent. A physical therapist has been leading actors through workouts and medical screenings.
“She’ll be around the whole run of the show just to make sure all of the actors are safe, that they are taking care of their bodies, and that everyone is healthy,” Hamby says.
This year, the company had an influx of auditions — between 150 to 200 people for all of mainstage shows.
During “Newsies” auditions, they saw several performers from outside musical theater, including gymnasts.
“They thought their skill sets could be utilized in this production, and they decided to come out and audition. That’s been fun to see their experience,” Hamby says.
“For me, it’s what community theater is all about, to be able to step into these opportunities and try something that you’ve never done before. … You can have this other life. You can be a teacher or a lawyer during the day and step out and pursue these passions in the evening.”
Hamby says “Newsies” showcases male performers’ talents. He expects that it will get young people, especially boys, interested in theater.
“This is a show with lots of talented young men dancing, doing acrobatics and singing,” Hamby says. “We often get to see really talented female dancers. It’s rare to see this big conglomeration of talented men up there showcasing their dance skills.”
The creative team is trying to balance bringing what audiences expect with finding their own vision. Hamby says with this production, they are really trying to make the newsboys stand out.
“All the newsies are given names,” he says. “Some of them are revealed in the dialogue. Some of them are just in the script. The actors have been tasked with going, ‘Why are you called Buttons?’ ‘Why were you given that name?’ ‘Why were you called Finch?’ ‘What does that mean?’ It has been really fun as a director to explore that character development and have those conversations with the performers as they are starting to make each of these newsies individualized.”
The actors have been working with a dialect coach on regional New York accents, based on their level of education and socioeconomic stations. Plumber, for example, has a transatlantic accent, and many of the newsies speak in a Lower Manhattan dialect.
Meythaler is returning to musical theater after taking a break during college. She’s performing alongside her brother, Steven, who portrays Bunsen and a goon. There are several siblings and couples in the production.
Meythaler wanted to return to theater, as she started performing at age 8. She was always a fan of “Newsies.”
“I auditioned with the intent of getting back into theater. What better show to do this than a show with a strong and powerful message of getting out there and standing up for what you believe in and fighting against the boxes that we’re put into?” Meythaler says.
She is used to playing iconic females. She starred as Ella in “Cinderella,” and playing Plumber is noteworthy. She says she’s been trying to build up her stamina for the show. Her part has a prominent tap dance solo and high vocal parts.
She says Plumber really spoke to her, as a strong female lead who forges her own path.
“She is really trying to make her own career aside from what society says women should be doing during that time. … I think that it really empowers women, to show she is trying do to this. She’s the only girl up there with the boys, and she is pushing them forward, driving them to make these moves and publishing their stories,” she says.
Although Plumber is mature for her age, she is spunky and mischievous. Tabitha found that onstage relationships are stronger when actors build an offstage rapport.
“Once you have that camaraderie offstage, it’s so easy to play onstage,” she says. “You poke fun at each other, and the acting is so much easier. You are up there having fun with your friends.”
Sheppard is returning to theater after a four-year hiatus.
He says, post-COVID-19, he was worried he no longer had acting, singing and dancing skills — especially for a show like “Newsies.”
He says the biggest challenge has been the style of singing. He is best known for roles such as Joseph in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” for Valley Youth Theatre and JD in “Heathers” for Greasepaint.
He has worked with Theater Works in “The Secret Garden,” “All Shook Up” and “The Little Mermaid.”
Sheppard planned to become a professional actor but pursued early education. He pursues his passion with shows like “Newsies,” which piqued his interest after he saw it live.
“I’ve always loved the music,” Sheppard says. “Every song in our show is an anthem and gets the people in the theater out of their seats. The idea that I can participate and be involved in a show that big and that fun, I was like, this is something I need to go out for.”
Kelly and the other newsies interact and joke throughout the show. Sheppard says this shows they are a close-knit family who live and work together every day.
As Kelly, Sheppard wants to highlight his leadership qualities but also showcase his vulnerability.
“I really want to portray to the audience that this is a 17-year-old kid who is trying to lead these boys and do something he’s never done before,” he says.
“He doesn’t know what he’s doing and is winging it because he’s so young and lacks that experience.”
“Newsies”
WHEN: Various times Friday, July 14, to Sunday, July 30
WHERE: Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive, Peoria
COST: Tickets start at $41
INFO: 623-815-7930, theaterworks.org
