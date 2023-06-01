Many people have fond memories of their proms.
The musical “The Prom” highlights this rite of passage through a lesbian couple fighting for permission to attend their prom in a small Indiana town.
The Phoenix Theatre Company will present the musical from Wednesday, June 7, to Sunday, July 9.
There will be a masks-required performance on Saturday, July 1, and an ASL/audio describe night on Thursday, June 29.
The show features music from Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin and a book by Bob Martin and Beguelin. Michael Barnard directs the Phoenix production.
The musical tells the story of Emma, a high school girl whose PTA cancels the prom when it finds out she wants to attend with her girlfriend. She enlists the help of four Broadway actors, who are interested in getting publicity and helping to fight injustice.
The premise of the show is based on the real-life story of Constance McMillen, a teen in Mississippi who was banned from attending her school’s prom and sued her school district in federal court.
The musical, which won the Drama Desk Award for outstanding musical, features heartfelt moments and glitzy production numbers.
Hahnna Christianson stars as Emma, and Tara Venkataraman will portray her love interest, Alyssa, the popular-but-closeted cheerleader and daughter of the PTA head.
Broadway stars Dee Dee, Barry, Trent and Angie will be portrayed by Debby Rosenthal, Rusty Ferracane, Lucas Coatney and Kate Cook, respectively.
The production will also feature Matravius Avent as Emma’s ally Principal Hawkins; Alyssa Chiarello as head of PTA Mrs. Greene; and Chris Eriksen as publicist, Sheldon.
Avent compares “The Prom” to “Hairspray.”
“It’s very colorful, very bright, very high energy but still has an important message that people need to see,” Avent says.
“When the PTA cancels the prom, he is in a tough position to please these parents but also figure out something for these students that he cares a lot about.”
Avent draws from his friends in education for his character.
“I have heard stories for years about what they deal with as far as students, parents and administration. So, I have a plethora of knowledge to pull from,” Avent says.
Avent says although the characters in the show are exaggerated in some ways, they are very realistic and relatable.
“I feel like the story can happen anywhere. All of these people in this town are real people, and they are dealing with real and serious issues that could be in a news story today,” Avent says.
Avent went to an arts high school in Denver, so his prom experience was different than most students.
“We were all weird kids, and we were allowed to be weird. Our prom was just amazing. It was just kids having fun. I think I’m lucky in that we were surrounded by teachers and staff that let us be weird kids,” Avent says.
“I think in that case, I do have some experiences with teachers and administration being supportive of their students. So, I definitely can pull from those memories and experiences and use them with Principal Hawkins.”
He can identify with his character because of his love of musical theater.
“You know when you talk to someone, and they’re in their 9-to-5 job and then you get to talking with them about their passions? They geek out and don’t stop talking. I feel like that’s what Principal Hawkins is like when it comes to theater, his love for Broadway and his love for musicals,” Avent says.
The show pokes at the musical theater genre but in a loving way.
“It’s fun for us because we can find little Easter eggs in the music. Oh, they’re referencing ‘Cabaret,’ ‘Evita’ or something else because of the orchestration or the lyrics. With this, since you are dealing with Broadway actors, they reference a lot of other musicals that they have been in or that they didn’t get because they were too old,” Avent says.
Cook’s character Angie is a Broadway performer who has been dancing in a show’s ensemble for 20 years. She longs for greater stardom.
“She gets to a point where she wants to do more, and that’s not quite working out for her in the show. So, she decides to quit. She finds herself with three other Broadway performers, and they decide they are going to help this young girl who wants to go to prom with her girlfriend,” Cook says.
Cook has some recent experience with proms. Her younger sister is a senior, and they just shopped for a prom dress.
“We went to a few different stores yesterday looking for dresses, and it’s so interesting to see how different they are. Even just seeing all the young girls there, they looked so different than we looked. I’m excited to be a part of the show because I’m not playing one of the young high schoolers. In playing an adult, I get to see their energy. I can’t wait to watch them dance. It’s going to be so fun,” Cook says.
Many ASU students will portray the high schoolers in the show.
“Phoenix Theatre does a great job of really bringing in some ASU students to give them that experience they are going to need when they graduate,” Cook says.
The show, she explains, sends an important message of tolerance and acceptance.
“It’s super relevant with the storyline of Emma wanting to take her girlfriend to prom,” Cook says.
“Her community and her school don’t support that, and they’re not quite on the bandwagon yet. It’s really important to see this community learn, shift and understand. It’s all about kindness and accepting people for who they are. I think it’s going to be an incredible mix of big musical numbers, incredible dancing, fun costumes, but you’re going to get this heartwarming story that hopefully affects some people and makes them think about some of their choices in life and shifts their mindset.”
Angie dances more than the other three Broadway actors. In one of her songs “Zazz,” Cook dances, kicks and does splits.
Cook says throughout her career, she has often played roles that require a lot of dancing.
“Those are roles that I tend to play often because I grew up a competitive dancer. So, dance is a really big part of me and who I am…While it’s always a challenge because doing shows seven to eight times a week is always hard, it’s something that my body is used to,” Cook says.
She adds that she will draw from other performers she has worked with in her portrayal of Angie.
“Just the way that they hold themselves in rehearsal, the way they talk to people and interact, the way they accept feedback, all of those things I’m going to pick and pull from my peers,” Cook says.
Phoenix Theatre Company’s “The Prom”
WHEN: Various times Wednesday, June 7, to Sunday, July 9
WHERE: Phoenix Theatre Company, 1825 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix
COST: Tickets start at $50
INFO: 602-254-2151, phoenixtheatre.com
