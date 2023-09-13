Each Cirque du Soleil show tells creative stories in various art forms.
The traveling show “Corteo” stems from the imagination of a clown, who is envisioning his funeral procession taking place within a carnival environment.
The show will visit the Footprint Center from Wednesday, September 13, to Sunday, September 17. The production premiered in April 2005 in Montreal and has visited over 20 countries since its inception.
The show highlights Mauro the Dreamer Clown’s fortitude, fragility, wisdom, humanity and kindness and juxtaposes different concepts, such as joy and tragedy and perfection and imperfection.
In the show, his friends and family honor Mauro and pay their respects, and he remembers key moments in his life.
Along with Mauro, the show has other clown characters, including the White Clown, the Clowness, the Little Clown, the Giant Clown and the August Clown. The Little Angel watches over and guides Mauro.
Acrobats help to take audiences into another world between heaven and earth, filled with comedy and artistry.
This arena show from Cirque is different from others in that the rotating stage is in the center of the arena and divides the venue in half.
The set design, which was inspired by Baroque to modern influences, features a 41-foot turntable.
Stage manager Inga Bekbudova said performing on this type of stage is different for the artists.
“It’s quite a challenge for artists to do that because they’re not used to performing to two sides,” says Bekbudova, who has been with “Corteo” for five years.
“When they do come on the show, it’s something for them to work on. … You have to play equally to both sides. You can’t just favor one over the other.”
“Figuring out which side is which took me months once I got here. I’m not too proud of that. … It’s so much to get used to, coming from other shows before, where there’s just the audience side. Having two audience sides messes with you a bit,” adds Jonathan Buese, one of the artists featured in the Tournik act. It marries horizontal bar techniques with circus arts.
Buese has also performed in other Cirque shows, including “Mystère,” “Alegria” and “Totem,” since he started in 2010.
The show incorporates two Baroque-style, “roll drop” curtains, which are 58 feet wide and 40 feet high, and four sideways-opening Italian-style curtains. They were hand-painted in France and the design was inspired by an 1885 piece by French artist Adolphe Willette.
The stage also features a labyrinth, which is a reproduction of a floor design at the Chartres Cathedral in France.
In “Corteo,” there are more than 260 costumes made from dyed or silk-screened fabrics.
Buese said on each show, it can take some time to adjust to performing in the costumes.
“The costume that the guys in my number have is heavier. It’s a little more formal. We have a tie, a vest and breeches. It looks like a jockey outfit. … The opposite of what I have now is when I was on ‘Totem.’ I just had a spandex bodysuit. It was very light. It was basically weightless. Now, my costume is probably five pounds,” Buese says.
The show features different types of acts, including puppet-inspired Artist Marionette, Bouncing Beds group jumping, Acrobatic Ladder, chandelier aerial, Cyr Wheel group ring, duo aerial straps, hula-hoop, combination acrobatics and juggling, crystal glasses and Tibetan bowls, suspended pole solo, Korean Cradle and Tramponet Paradis, group teeterboard and group horizontal bar Tournik performances.
The chandelier act is unique to “Corteo.” It spotlights four women, who act as Mauro’s former loves. They perform aerial acrobatics on three large chandeliers.
In this act, chandeliers decorated with jewels and garlands of reflective spheres float in mid-air above the stage.
“It’s an aerial apparatus that they swing on. They do tricks. They fly on it. They do a whole bunch of stuff that’s very beautiful,” Bekbudova says.
The show’s international cast is made of people of more than 18 nationalities. Performers hail from countries such as Argentina, Armenia, Belarus, Brazil, Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Romania, Russia, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.
In the Tournik act, Buese performs with 11 other artists. All of the performers in this act, including Buese, have gymnastics backgrounds. Buese did gymnastics all the way through college before joining Cirque.
The Tournik act uses a steel frame and high bars, which are mounted on turntables.
Buese says the performers must be coordinated.
“When you’re doing a swing, just to keep a consistent speed is important. But then, I would say just as important is to know the reference points and when to catch somebody,” he says.
When he started, Buese says it took time to adapt to the Cirque style of performance.
“I had to get used to doing things really high up, which I didn’t think I was going to want to do,” he says. “I didn’t want to do it, but you get used to it. But it’s intense. You do a lot less things that you do in gymnastics. Because in gymnastics, there’s six events. Now, I just do the bar.”
Along with high-bar acts, he has done performances on Chinese poles.
In “Corteo,” Buese plays a real-life person. In other shows, he has portrayed creatures such as a frog and a monkey.
Performers continually work on and expand on their skill sets and levels.
The artists do their acts five to seven times a week and take on other roles in shows. Bekbudova says it is important that they stay in top shape.
They go through one to two trainings a week. When bringing the show back after COVID-19, they did three months of training.
Bekbudova says over the years, the show has changed several times.
“It naturally evolves as it grows,” Bekbudova says.
“The show used to tour in a big-top format, but we did reformat it into this arena version that we are touring with now. That was back in 2017. So, it has evolved a little bit since then, but we still have maintained the same storyline, the same characters, the same everything since the big top.”
Cirque du Soleil “Corteo”
WHEN: Various times Wednesday, September 13, to Sunday, September 17
WHERE: Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix
COST: Tickets start at $49
