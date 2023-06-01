Vincent de Sarthe grew up around art.
As the son of Pascal de Sarthe, locally remembered as the man who helped install Robert Indiana’s LOVE sculpture at its original Civic Center location, he developed a strong admiration for the arts early in life.
“I grew up around art. It became like a language that I and my parents would speak — almost like how I grew up speaking French,” Vincent says.
Though his father worked primarily in impressionism and modern art, Pascal and Vincent shared a love for contemporary works.
Because of this, Vincent reflects fondly on childhood visits to galleries like the Bentley Gallery and Lisa Sette Gallery in Phoenix, dreaming of opening his own one day.
In 2008, the Chaparral High School graduate and ASU alumnus got experience owning an art gallery. He opened one with his father in Beijing and enjoyed success.
However, a trip in March 2020 back to his adopted home of Scottsdale for a friend’s wedding changed his future.
What had been planned as a two-day trip morphed into a much longer stay when the pandemic disrupted air travel.
Vincent realized he would not be leaving Scottsdale anytime soon.
He told his then-girlfriend and now fiancée Gabby Usinger to pack her bags and bring their pet Yorkie out to Scottsdale.
After the two settled and the world began to open, Vincent pursued his dream of opening a gallery in his hometown.
He wanted to create something unlike the other galleries found in booming Valley art districts of Old Town and Downtown Phoenix.
Instead, he wanted to create something more akin to the galleries that exist in his native Los Angeles or in New York, where he moved after college and eventually met Usinger.
“We wanted to have something that is less commercial,” Vincent says. “Our first goal is for people to come and enjoy a show and learn something.
“Then the other part kind of comes along with it where there are art collectors who like the work that can purchase it.”
However, he needed a space that matched his vision.
The space ended up being the former 3,500-square-foot Harkins Theaters corporate office off McDonald Drive between Scottsdale and Hayden roads. He signed a lease in April 2022.
“I really liked the plan and how it could be set up,” Vincent says, adding with a laugh, “It also looks kind of abandoned a little.”
But the space offered advantages he could not find elsewhere.
“I also love the fact that had a lot of parking,” he says. “I also liked that this is on the way to Old Town.
“A lot of time in Old Town, there are so many distractions like great restaurants and nightclubs. There are always things going on so it’s a little harder to kind of stay focused.
“I also like the proximity to a lot of the clients since a lot of collectors are around in this neighborhood and it’s somewhat easy for them to be like kind of start off point of their evenings with our openings where they can go to dinner and they can stop by the gallery on their way out.”
Though he and Usinger spent long days ripping up carpet, taking down movie posters and painting white-washing walls, the couple opened the gallery last July.
Vincent knew he had created something unique.
Since opening the space, it has hosted shows like SMoCA Next Gen, fashion shows and wine tastings.
On April 21, de Sarthe Contemporary Art opened its first solo exhibitions: Kristin Bauer “Return to Earth” and Emmett Potter “Synchronicities.” Bauer and Potter are married and based in Tempe.
Bauer’s exhibition mostly features canvases with boldly printed words and phrases and splashy backgrounds that either conceal parts of the words or make them pop. His centerpiece is a parachute printed with phrases and strewn across the gallery’s ceiling.
Potter’s exhibition is a tamer collection.
His works feature projections, cushy furniture and trance music creating a soothing space for guests and collectors to immerse themselves in.
Though the exhibitions offer a stark contrast, Vincent says he feels the two complement each other.
“The two exhibitions work really well because we have this interface and good colors with this text language that although it’s direct, the more you look at Kristen’s work, the more you see within the subtext.
“It’s kind of the same way that when you’re in “Synchronicities” with Emmett’s work, it’s the same thing nut you’re trying to decipher it but using slightly different senses; audio and visual.”
Vincent hopes the exhibitions draw steady foot traffic into his gallery as he tries to stimulate the same interest in the arts he has had since he was a child.
“We want to get people in here and we want to get people to be interested in art in our community,” he says.
“We want to have an open-door policy and have people come in share ideas and throw a lot of events here. We’ve had so many great experiences with art where it brings a lot of people together and brings new ideas to a city. So that’s our goal.”
Kristin Bauer “Return to Earth” and Emmett Potter “Synchronicities”
WHEN: Through Saturday, June 17
WHERE: de Sarthe Contemporary Art, 7507 E. McDonald Drive, Scottsdale
COST: Free
INFO: desarthe.com, 602-300-4551
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.