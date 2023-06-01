Even though it is set in the 1960s in Baltimore, the musical “Hairspray” resonates with audiences around the world because it tells the story of a girl who is trying to find her place in the world and be accepted for who she is.
It also delves into relevant topics such as racial discrimination, representation on TV and freedom of expression.
The national tour of “Hairspray” will visit ASU Gammage Tuesday, June 20, to Sunday, June 25.
The musical tells the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad, a girl with big dreams and ostentatious hair who is trying to make it onto “The Corny Collins Show.” She faces opposition from star dancer Amber Von Tussle and her mother Velma because she looks and moves differently than the other dancers.
She starts to see the bigger picture of the push for equal rights in her community when she meets fellow student Seaweed J. Stubbs, his mother, Motormouth Maybelle, and his sister, Little Inez. This inspires her to become more involved with the fight for civil rights.
Along the way, Tracy falls for teen heartthrob Link Larkin, and her shy, dorky and loveable friend Penny Pingleton finds love with Seaweed.
The show was written by Marc Shaiman, Mark O’Donnell, Thomas Meehan and Scott Wittman, who were inspired by the 1988 John Waters film. It ran for over 2,600 performances on Broadway and took home eight Tony Awards in 2003.
The national tour stars Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad; Andrew Levitt as her mother, Edna; Ralph Prentice Daniel as her father, Wilbur; Skyler Shields as Link Larkin; Asabi Goodman as Motormouth Maybelle; Billy Dawson as show host Corny Collins; Ryahn Evers as Amber Von Tussle; Addison Garner as her mother, Velma; Emery Henderson as Penny Pingleton; Joi D. McCoy as Little Inez and Charlie Bryant III as Seaweed J. Stubbs.
Originally from Birmingham, Alabama, Bryant is making his national tour debut with “Hairspray.” He joined the national tour last August.
Previously, he had been in shows such as “Spelling Bee,” “Cinderella,” “Memphis,” “The Addams Family,” “Once on This Island” and “Company.”
Bryant was in choir in middle school but didn’t start doing musical theater until high school. After he graduated, he performed in community and regional theater for a time before joining the national tour.
Bryant previously played Seaweed in a high school production of “Hairspray.” He says in playing the role again, he is more focused on his character’s development and role in the story.
“Back then, I was younger, and I wasn’t focused on the storyline. It was more so just hitting all of these vocal beats and hitting the dancing beats and not being focused on the actual story that needs to be told. Now playing it at 24 years old, playing a 16-year-old, I can dive deep and see who this role actually is, what story he is trying to get the audience to see,” Bryant says.
Bryant says the issues explored in the musical are relevant to events going on now.
“Racism still exists. Body shaming still exists, especially in the musical theater industry. I think it’s very relevant, and I just hope that audience members take something away from the story, something deeper than the costumes, the lights and the set pieces,” Bryant says.
Recently, musical theater has been changing and becoming more open to people of different shapes, sizes and backgrounds, he adds.
“There was a time when you didn’t look a certain way, there was no chance of you being in the ensemble or getting this particular role just based off the way you looked. And by the way you look, I mean the size you were…I feel like in today’s time, we are working hard to take that off the face of the Earth and take that out of our industry. No matter what size you are, if you can bring it to the table, you can do it,” he explains.
Bryant says the musical follows a similar storyline and has comparable music as the 2007 film version, which starred Queen Latifah, John Travolta and Nikki Blonsky.
The musical features popular numbers such as “Good Morning, Baltimore,” “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” “Welcome to the ’60s,” “(The Legend of) Miss Baltimore Crabs,” “I Can Hear the Bells and “(You’re) Timeless to Me.”
Seaweed is featured prominently in the numbers “Run and Tell That” and “Without Love.” In “Without Love,” his character sings with his love interest, Penny.
Bryant says that he and Emery Henderson connected early on in the rehearsal process. During their off time, they hung out to get to know each other better.
“I think an offstage connection will make your onstage connection stronger,” Bryant says.
The role of Seaweed is demanding vocally and physically. Within the musical version, audiences get to know Seaweed more than in the film. Bryant says through his portrayal, he wants to showcase the different facets of his character.
“I want to make Seaweed this very genuine guy,” Bryant says.
“He’s sweet. He’s smart, and he’s ready for change at this moment. He’s using his dance moves. He’s using his education, and he’s providing all of these tools to Tracy to help us get where we need to be, to help us to get the show integrated.”
The relationships between Seaweed, Motormouth Maybelle and Little Inez are also explored more in the stage version.
“The movie version is limited to a certain number of scenes. You can only see so much,” Bryant says. “With the live version, you get to see it all. During the big number ‘I Know Where I’ve Been’ that Motormouth Maybelle sings, you get to see her comfort her kids at this time that we are going through. I think there’s a deep connection there that you will see in the show.”
National Tour of “Hairspray”
WHEN: Various times Tuesday, June 20, to Sunday, June 25
WHERE: ASU Gammage, 1200 S. Forest Avenue, Tempe
COST: Tickets start at $35
INFO: 480-965-3434, asugammage.com
