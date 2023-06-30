When the theater bug bit Ahwatukee’s Jasmine Bassham, it bit hard.
The Desert Vista High graduate is in her last production in Arizona before heading to Broadway with her dreams of making it big there.
Bassham has been cast as the lead performer in the Arizona Broadway Theatre production of “The Wizard of Oz,” so she will be putting on those ruby red shoes and battling the Wicked Witch of the West as Dorothy.
It’s a nice full-circle kind of moment for Bassham.
“I saw my first Broadway show when I was 8, and that was it for me,” Bassham says during a break rehearsing for the production in Peoria. “I’m so lucky I was able to grow up doing something that I loved and having a family the supported me.”
That first Broadway show she saw as an 8-year-old was “Wicked,” sort of the prequel to “The Wizard of Oz.”
It will not be the first time Bassham has performed on the Arizona Broadway Theatre stage.
She played Wednesday Addams in “The Addams Family” and was the understudy for Sophie and ensemble performer in “Mamma Mia!”
The performance is a brief return to Arizona before heading off to Broadway.
Bassham has spent the past four years at Rider University in Lawrence Township, New Jersey, to earn her college degree in musical theater.
She says she’s thrilled about the Arizona Broadway Theatre performance.
“With ‘Wicked’ and the world of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ sparking my initial interest, that definitely plays a role,” Bassham says. “I grew up watching the movie and listening to ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow.’ It’s one of the first songs I ever sang, so it has a very special place in my heart.”
Bassham says she knows the audience loves the story just as much as she does.
“I love that it brings a nostalgic energy to the audience and the people who care so much about the movie,” she says.
While at Rider, Bassham said she couldn’t get to as many Broadway shows as she would have liked.
The cost of theater was one factor. Rider is about 60 miles from Broadway.
Still, being in the musical theater program, the school tried to help out.
“Our school actually did a really cool thing, where you enter a lottery and could do a Broadway trip for a day,” Bassham says. “They paid for your housing, for the transportation, and the ticket. I was lucky enough to do that a couple of times.”
That’s how she saw “Michael Jackson” and “Mean Girls.”
Bassham has an idea what life will be like when “The Wizard of Oz” closes and she heads to New York, where she and a group of friends plan to room together while they audition.
It will be the start of a life that she’s been dreaming about for a while.
“I just think 8-year-old Jasmine didn’t even know this world existed,” Bassham says. “She loved dancing around in her kitchen, and she loved annoying her parents with singing nonstop. Seeing it for the first time onstage was overwhelming in the best way possible.
“It was just opening up that little girl to this world.”
“The Wizard of Oz”
WHEN: Various times through Sunday, July 23
WHERE: Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria
COST: Tickets start at $35 (youth) and $79 (adults); dinner is served at some performances
INFO: azbroadwaytheatre.com
