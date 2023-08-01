The wind blows through the trees, making them move as if human. The light reflects off the water, giving it a glassy look. Nature looks so surreal in these little moments.
These are the moments that plein air painting is meant to capture. The Prescott Plein Art Festival allows artists to paint nature in its most true and organic state. All the while, visitors watch.
Held throughout August, the Prescott Plein Air Festival is presented by The Highlands Center for Natural History and Yavapai College. The artists who are juried into the festival show Prescott’s landscape, history and architectural beauty in their works.
Janet Humphrey, the co-chairman of the Prescott Plein Air Festival, started the festival with Dave Irvine, the executive director of the Highland Center, in 2019.
“We proposed the idea of doing an annual Prescott plein air festival and, fortunately, the head of the office of tourism had been to the Grand Canyon celebration of art, so he knew what it was about,” Humphrey says. “When we left the meeting, they said to me, ‘Great presentation’ and I said, ‘Now the work begins.’”
Humphrey says she feels fortunate because Kathy Duley — who is charge of the Celebration of the Arts — has been a mentor to her and Bill Cramer, a nationally renowned Prescott artist.
“Bill became a mentor to me as well and was always available to answer questions when I had them, so I was really happy he helped out so much,” Humphrey says.
The 2022 and 2023 shows were juried, meaning judges chose the artists for the festival. The judges this year were two former LA set designers who retired in Prescott.
“We had 26 people apply, and we narrowed it down to 16 this year. These two men judged and picked the selecting ones that we’re using, and we made the artists aware,” Humphrey says.
“We have 11 women and five men, and we have eight returning artists and eight new ones. But they’re down in Tucson up to Flagstaff, and so we have a real variety of people in it this year.”
The festival asked each artist to donate a piece of art that will then be part of an online auction, the proceeds of which will go to student scholarships at the college.
Humphrey says she believes patrons enjoy watching the artists paint live. There are, however, sometimes issues with finding the artists.
“Here in Prescott, they’re painting in different locations, and so much depends on the lighting and how they can capture what they’re doing,” Humphrey says.
“We list the demonstration’s live site, but they may or may not find the artist, and a lot of the artists also go really deep in, like at Watson Lake. You have to search for them.”
Artists also post their locations on social media during the three days of painting.
“Our festival is a little bit shorter than Sedona and the Grand Canyon, and a lot of the artists that paint at both those locations kind of like having a shorter festival,” Humphrey says.
She says she believes the talent pulls in patrons.
“It’s unbelievable, the people that are painting. I’ve had people … say to me, ‘I’m not going to buy anything this year,’ and then leave with a painting,” Humphrey says.
Humphrey is looking forward to the festival awards — best of show and people’s choice award — and the reception.
“I think the accumulation of, you know, we start working on this at the beginning of the year and when it all comes together, beautiful artwork, people enjoying doing their artwork and making choices and decisions on people’s choice award,” Humphrey says.
“And then the artists, just having them have the satisfaction, and we sold quite a bit of art last year. I hope we do as well this year, because we have some really great artists.”
Humphrey says she hopes attendance increases and that people come and see the beauty that Prescott and plein air painting has to offer.
“It’s a fun and exciting event to see artists creating work outdoors at some favorite locations. I mean, Charlotte Hall is very historical, Downtown square (possibly) … and Watson Lake, which is definitely very iconic here, and there’s just a lot of beauty in this area,” Humphrey says.
From the artist’s perspective
According to artist Gretchen Lopez, the Prescott Plein Air Festival gives artists the chance to build their skills.
“Not only that it helps us with our powers of observation as artists, it gets us out and more in tune with what natural light does and the changing of that light, which is a wonderful challenge,” Lopez says.
This is the second year Lopez was chosen. She says the process of being selected was extremely nerve-wracking for her.
“I wanted to present my best work, but also work that was really representative of what I do and how I paint at this point in my life, so my concern was putting together pieces that were really representative of what I do now as a plein air painter,” Lopez says.
She describes the festival as exciting yet challenging.
“It’s exciting at the same time it’s challenging because … it’s not really competitive as much as it’s challenging to create a body of work, and the excitement herein lies the excitement of painting with your fellow painters,” Lopez says.
“That’s what’s really cool about it, and I just love it because I learned from them and see what they do, and it’s inspiring.”
Lopez says she’s comfortable having people watch her paint, as she’s been a teacher for more than 20 years.
“It’s a wonderful thing. I may not always be real into conversation because I’m concentrating, but more often than not, I’m happy to answer questions,” Lopez says.
“It’s fun when children come up to me. They get into what you’re doing, so that’s really kind of cool.”
She says the festival is important, as it focuses on Prescott’s beauty and history.
Lopez is changing her locations this year.
“I think going to different areas to paint, experiencing more of the courthouse square and the historic part of Prescott. I’m anxious to paint one of the Victorian homes,” she says.
Lopez’s favorite part of the festival is the camaraderie with fellow participants.
“Getting to know them in the beginning and then as the show progresses, painting with some of them, too, it’s fun painting with some of my fellow painters. It’s a real joy; we have a good time,” she says.
The festival is important, Lopez says, because it spotlights plein air artists and Prescott.
“We want it to be a win-win situation where there’s focus on … the history, the beauty of the area, the recreation, but again to also spotlight those artists that are so gifted and so talented that partake and participate in this wonderful festival,” Lopez says.
“And that Prescott is really another very important pulse in the history of Arizona and the Prescott Plein Air Festival is a way of bringing that focus.”
Prescott Plein Art Festival
Thursday, August 10, to Sunday, August 20: Pre-festival exhibit at Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon Street, Prescott, free admission, 928-776-2031, 32auctions.com. This exhibition will also include an online auction of paintings donated by each artist. The auction proceeds will provide scholarships for Yavapai College Visual Art students.
Thursday, August 24, to Saturday, August 26: Plein Air Painting Days, throughout Prescott.
Sunday, August 27: Reception at the Yavapai College Art Gallery and the Performing Art Center lobby, 1100 E. Sheldon Street, Prescott, 928-776-2031, ycvisualarts.com. Tickets are $15.
For more information, visit highlandscenter.org/prescott-plein-air.
