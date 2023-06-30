Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West has opened an eye-popping new exhibition that features the works of Andy Warhol and Billy Schenck.
Taking over the museum space that most recently housed its lauded “Light and Legacy: The Art and Techniques of Edward S. Curtis” exhibition, the newest installation, named “Western Pop: Andy Warhol & Billy Schenck,” features 14 screen prints culled from Warhol’s “Cowboys & Indians” collection — which was his last major product, a portfolio of which only 250 copies were printed — and 29 oil canvas paintings and serigraphs from Schenck’s “Myth of the American West” collection. The works were previously displayed at the Briscoe Western Art Museum in San Antonio, Texas.
“We were working with the Briscoe Western Art Museum since 2018 to negotiate and get it here, and it’s really a wonderful, first-of-its-kind exhibition for us,” says Dr. Tricia Loscher, Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West assistant director.
“It’s just a wonderful exhibition to house two powerful artists in Andy Warhol, who is an iconic name, and Billy Schenck, who is less known globally, but the marriage of those two artists made it a perfect fit for us.”
‘Cowboys & Indians’
When Loscher learned there was a collection of Western artworks made by an artist best known for silk-screen paintings of soup cans and celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, she did a double take.
“I was just fascinated with the idea of this and how it hasn’t been presented how Andy Warhol was part of the West — despite being based out of New York — and how he influenced the West and other artists,” Loscher says.
But she quickly discovered that Warhol had a strong affinity for Western culture. Warhol frequently donned cowboy boots and shot the satirical Western film “Lonesome Cowboys” in North Tucson and Oracle. He also visited the Gustaf George High Museum and the National Museum of the American Indian in New York to sift through its archives.
Warhol was inspired by photographs and postcards he found in the archives.
He began working on the project that resulted in “Cowboys & Indians” in 1985 — nearly two years before his death — and the result was silk-screen prints of figures like Gen. George Custer and President Teddy Roosevelt and commonly traded items like the buffalo nickel and Hopi tribe-created Katsina dolls.
“It’s very interesting that he was consciously thinking about how he was going to do with and what he was trying to say with this series,” Loscher says. “He really spoke through his heart about his love of the American West, which didn’t come out of his work that often.”
Loscher says she hopes these images bring younger audiences into the museum and create a better understanding of the American West.
“It’s really about making those connections between the artists and how the West has influenced different artists working in different ways, from silk screens to serigraphs to paintings,” Loscher says.
‘Myth of the American west’
Once guests turn the corner past Warhol’s work, they are greeted with similarly fashioned works made by Schenck, a New Mexico-based artist who grew up in Wyoming and was strongly influenced by Warhol.
“He was in New York in the days when Andy Warhol was there working at the same time, and he had an opportunity to work a little bit with Warhol,” Loscher explains. “Schenck was really influenced by Warhol and what those artists in New York were doing, along with some of the themes shown in Hollywood films.
“That’s when he started to create what we see today in his work with this pop-art, iconic imagery that speaks to a vast array of mass consumerism and stereotypes.”
But like Warhol, Schenck was strongly affixed to the American West and Native American culture.
But Schenk has created more works that fall within the Western theme, with the bulk paying homage to spaghetti Western films and characters from the Wild West.
“Billy Schenck took film stills and reinterpreted it,” Loscher says.
One of the most noticeable characters depicted in the exhibition is Clint Eastwood’s “Man With No Name” from the spaghetti western films “A Fistful of Dollars,” “For a Few More Dollars” and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.”
But several other characters and scenes are painted that provoke conversations about the American West’s history.
“By having an exhibition like this we can address a lot of topics with our docents, reach out to new audiences, and address that narrative of traditional Western art or Western realism while telling those stories with different color palettes,” Loscher says.
Loscher also sees this exhibition as a starting point for bigger conversations and events that could soon take place at Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West.
“I think there are so many conversations that could and need to happen out of this,” she says. “It’d be wonderful to do a symposium for a weekend with different speakers on different perspectives. That way, different generations could give their interpretation.
“What I would like to start doing more is having exhibitions where it’s almost curated by the community where people can come in and talk about works and get so many different perspectives and ways of thinking about pieces.”
“Western Pop: Andy Warhol & Billy Schenck”
WHEN: Various times through November 26
WHERE: Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, 3830 N. Marshall Way, Scottsdale
COST: Admission starts at $25
INFO: scottsdalemuseumwest.org
