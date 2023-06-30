The McClelland family has been immersed in brewing craft beers for more than three decades. Now, they’ve expanded Goldwater Brewing Co.’s reach to South Tempe.
“Working with family, it’s a blessing in the sense of you’re working with your best friends — your family,” says Dillon McClelland, Goldwater Brewing Co. co-founder and creative director.
“I’m working with my two brothers and my dad and his whole venture, so when we decided to go into this business, we were all doing our own things.”
The concept for Goldwater Brewing Co. came from family patriarch Greg McClelland.
Initially falling in love with the art of making fine craft beer in the family garage, his two sons, Dillon and Chad, grew to adore the process. From the smell of a fresh batch to a found passion for the process, the boys were hooked.
Over the years, they became more and more involved, getting into the family business after Dillon and Chad studied at Art Institute of Phoenix and ASU, respectively. Chad’s brewing skills grew throughout the years, while Dillon fell into graphic design.
After the two embarked on independent careers, they reunited — bringing in brother-in-law, Jimmy Disken — and in 2015 they launched their first taproom in Mesa.
“We’re just a good team in that we all bring something to the table and have expertise that other people don’t have,” Dillon says.
“So, the brewmaster, my dad, kind of had a backing in home-brewing, but also in the business aspect of our (company). And then my brother’s a brewmaster, and Jimmy kind of opens and runs all the taprooms and runs wholesale and gets all that logistics going (for the) company. We really couldn’t do it without any one of us.”
The idea of owning a taproom means having good beer to go along with it. Headlined by their Hop Chowda hazy IPA, Birthday Suit West Coast IPA and Dynamite American IPA, each beer has an eye-catching design to go along with top-notch taste, showing the brothers’ teamwork to make their product the best.
Their products have made it to beer’s biggest stage, as Goldwater Brewing Co. has earned a bronze medal in the Great American Beer Festival for their Machine Gun Teddy American Brown Ale in 2017.
“We have my brother Chad to thank for turning 10-gallon recipes into 10-barrel recipes, which is not typically easy to do,” Dillon says. “Then, typically, our team comes up with a name, and then I kind of just try to dabble in that name, and then just resonates until I come up with something that’s worth designing.”
Their teamwork with Goldwater Brewing Co. has created a sizable following on Instagram, with more than 20,000 followers who are eager to hear about events in their three locations — Mesa, Scottsdale and Tempe. The plans are to open a maximum of seven taprooms across the Valley, and they have the momentum to make that happen.
“I think people, once they see (the new location), they’ll want to come back; that’s what we’re hoping for and to just get the word out even further,” Dillon says. “So, newcomers come in, and then we show them great customer service and give them a great experience while they drink their beer so that they want to come back for more.”
The McClelland family is just “having fun” while doing something that they love — with everybody contributing to the thriving business with a gift that they love doing.
“I’m kind of enjoying it while we go,” Dillon says. “There have been hard days, obviously, with any growing business and with starting businesses, but at the end of the day, it’s all been worth it.”
