In the summer of 2019, husband and wife Kyle and Erica Walters wagered their life savings into purchasing a space in Chandler that they could convert into an elegant gastropub with a casual atmosphere.
“We wanted to do something that people would want to go watch football at that is also a place your grandma also wants to come to celebrate her birthday at that isn’t too high-end,” Kyle says.
The couple aimed to create a concept that hit a trifecta of stellar service, delicious drinks and phenomenal food. That’s why they chose to name their restaurant “The Parlay.”
“To win a parlay you’ve got to win every leg of (it),” Kyle explains. “So, when people come to dine here, we need to win every single aspect of the experience — great food, great drinks, great ticket times, great service and a great atmosphere.
“If we drop the ball on any of those, we lose the parlay.”
The Parlay opened its first location off Loop 202 and Price Road on August 26, 2019. After a few months of success, the Walterses faced a crisis that no business owner could ever prepare for: a worldwide pandemic.
This forced the two to return to taking orders and cooking meals to keep the business open.
But as the world began to reemerge from stay-at-home orders, The Parlay became even more popular among Chandler diners.
This put the Walterses in a position to begin revisiting their initial dream of opening multiple locations.
“The idea was never to open one restaurant when we first looked at each other and asked, ‘Are we going to do this?’” Kyle recalls.
A little over two years after opening its first restaurant, The Parlay team announced plans to build a second location at a shop tucked into a shopping center west of Loop 101 off Via De Ventura. The Scottsdale location — which will not be the couple’s last — officially opened in March.
“We are in the heart of Scottsdale, where we get a lot of tourists here to go to Salt River Fields for Spring Training, Medieval Times, OdySea Aquarium, but the majority of our clients all live in or work right here in central Scottsdale in neighborhoods like Gainey Ranch, McCormick Ranch and Scottsdale Ranch,” Kyle says.
“We’ve got a pretty well-rounded curve of clientele, from workers at lunch to the late-night cocktail crowd.”
Although the broad demographic of customers was a big selling point, the deal was sealed when the Walterses realized the 8,000-square-foot space could boast a 5,000-square-foot outdoor patio. They also had the opportunity to build the restaurant from scratch instead of acquiring a prebuilt property — as the two had done in Chandler.
“In the last four years, we’ve made a lot of changes and made a lot of modifications to the way we have served food on our food lines in Chandler so that we were able to sustain the amount of business we get there,” Erica says. “Because of that, we knew that we had to go a lot bigger in this kitchen than we did in Chandler, despite the fact that our interior seating here is smaller than Chandler.”
Outside, the patio features a mix of seating, misters and fire pits to keep customers comfortable and an array of televisions to watch the big game.
No matter which section of the restaurant guests choose to dine in, The Parlay features a grandiose menu of cocktails, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cuisine designed for every palette.
“We have a menu that is pleasing to a vast majority,” Erica says. “So, our Asian ahi tuna salad ($17) is phenomenal and our lemon-rosemary chicken ($23) is one of my favorite entrees.
“But I think that what is unique to The Parlay, is our breading for our crispy chicken platter ($15) and our honey hot chicken sandwich ($15). We always get compliments on how great our breading is on our chicken tenders.”
The 24 cocktails, which are split across two menus — signature and classic — are also crafted to perfection.
On the signature menu, there are some savory concoctions like the Sergeant Pepper, which costs $14 and features St. George Green Chile Vodka, pineapple and Barrow’s Intense ginger; the Rosemary Poppin, which carries a price tag of $13 and mixes Gray Whale Organic gin and Bitter Truth Elderflower amaretto with pineapple and lemon juices; and the Blackbeard’s Booty cocktail, a mesh of Probitas Blended White Rum with Aperol, fresh pineapple juice, fresh lime juice and house-made stout syrup for $15.
However, Erica has seen scorching sales on the Cactus Bloom Cocktail, which is priced at $13 and includes ingredients like mezcal, vodka and an egg white.
The classic cocktail menu includes a cast of well-known players as well, like the Aviation cocktail, infused with Aviation Gin, $13; the Manhattan cocktail, $14; and the Negroni cocktail, $13.
The rest of the beverage menu is rounded out by a tall list of wines, draft, domestic and craft beers and a small selection of hard seltzers.
“We have a good size spirits list with a solid selection of top-shelf bourbons and whiskeys and have a good assortment of all different liquors on there,” Erica says.
The Walterses feel there is something for everyone at The Parlay and are continuing to roll the dice on new ways to reach new customers.
The Parlay
9220 E. Via de Ventura, Suite 115, Scottsdale
480-500-0959
