After meeting each other through working in the brewing industry, Leah and Jeff Huss were contemplating what they wanted their family legacy to look like.
They landed on the idea to put their last name on a beer label, founding the now-second largest brewery in the state, Huss Brewing Co. Now approaching the brewery’s 10th anniversary, the couple are commemorating the occasion with the revival of their Papago Brewing Co. brand’s taproom in Mesa.
“Since then, it’s been super interesting, because I could say we definitely built this as a family legacy and, in the process, it has turned into a large, extended family of people,” Leah says. “It has become more and more about our people than it has become about us or our daughter in the process. I think that it always was moving in that direction.”
Huss Brewing Co. is the product of two long-tenured careers in beer. Leah had been working in the industry since she joined Papago Brewing Co. when it opened in 2001, while Jeff, on the other hand, had been a brewer with the popular restaurant and brewery BJ’s.
With their extensive knowledge of craft beers, the couple began to discuss how they wanted to create a product that they and their guests would enjoy.
“Jeff knew that he wanted to lean more into very traditional German beers, but also stuff that we like to drink,” Leah says. “At that point, we’d had our younger days of high-alcohol beers and things, and I think once you become parents, you transition differently into the way that you drink.
“So, our thing — just like a lot of parents — is you still go to breweries and drink beers, but you need to be drinking lower-alcohol beers, lighter beers. So, it naturally came about that that’s the type of beers that we were producing.”
Through this process of finding enjoyable, lighter beers, they came up with a roster of beverages that have been staples in not just their taprooms — located in Uptown and Downtown Phoenix, Tempe and now Mesa — but in bars and stores across the state.
Of their most recognizable beers is the Scottsdale Blonde, a golden blend of bitter and malt closely resembling that of a market lager but with more of a craft beer feel.
The duo is “very proud of” this concoction, which has done very well with their guests.
“That one my husband made for me, and he gets beyond irritated because he says it’s the only thing that I have consumed for the past 10 years,” Leah says, laughing. “It’s really good. It’s super clean. It’s everything I wanted.”
Having a staple beer from the get-go allowed for other beers to shine when it was their time, one of which being a beer that was present on the Huss’ first date all those years ago: the iconic Papago Orange Blossom. The beverage is a citrus-forward and light beer, with hints of vanilla that Huss Brewing Co. acquired after absorbing the Papago Brewing Co. brand in 2016.
“I didn’t want to see Orange Blossom go away, because it is such an iconic Arizona beer, and we felt like that was so important since it has been around since 2005,” Leah says. “So, we did pursue the brand and are still brewing it. We’re very excited about it.”
Post-Papago brand acquisition, however, the brewing industry was hit with the bombshell of COVID-19 — something that took customers out of the Huss Brewing Co. taprooms, leaving the owners unsure about how to proceed.
Despite the circumstances, Leah says that the company thrived in that time, as their label of “food and beverage production” allowed them to continue working under different health standards.
“I think that COVID really flipped a switch,” she says. “We kept everybody around in different roles, even at the taprooms, selling dry goods out in the back alley just trying to make sure that we took care of people and their families in the process of it, not just self-survival.
“That really sucked, because we have a really close group of guys. They get together and they have beers after work, every day, next door in the taproom, and they weren’t able to do that. So that was really hard on everybody, because we do really like one another.”
The company came out of the pandemic well ahead of the rest, though, skyrocketing due to the new interests of their customers, all eager to try new and exciting beers.
Their newest campaign is the Golden Ticket can, a promotional event to celebrate their 10-year anniversary, where they have dispersed eight golden tickets in the packaging of their Scottsdale Blonde and Papago Orange Blossom. Customers can redeem the ticket for beer for a year, Huss Brewing Co. merchandise, and an exclusive tour into the brewing factory led by Leah and Jeff.
Through it all, though, their family of three — Leah, Jeff and Lola, their daughter — has grown tenfold.
Leah says that it has been a “whirlwind,” having their brand grow as big as it has, all while creating the family legacy they dreamed of a decade ago.
“We’re super proud. It’s a little bit humbling to see what we’ve built,” she says. “We’ve got the greatest team on the planet.”
Papago Brewing Co.
1033 N. Dobson Road, Suite 104, Mesa, 480-219-9922
Huss Brewing Co.
