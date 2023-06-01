For most people, beer has a clearly defined role in society.
Normally a social beverage consumed in conjunction with conversation, or even a nice accompanying taste to pizza or burgers, it is rarely given the opportunity to represent more than its predetermined guise.
Former Four Peaks brand manager Erin Schultz set out to change that narrative when she took control of the marketing campaign for the popular Hazy IPA project. She aimed to show the beauty of the Grand Canyon State while raising awareness to keep that beauty intact for years to come.
“We started doing some products through merch with Wild Tribute and they already donate and give back to the national parks and support the national parks,” Schultz says. “So, when I saw them on one of my vacation trips, I instantly connected with them and started doing some merge programs with them.”
The unmistakably rich and smooth IPA already had an instantly recognizable package design — the word ‘HAZY’ with a faded, gradient texture over the ‘H’ and the ‘Y,’ emphasizing both the style of beer, and the origin of the Four Peaks Brewing Company — making Schultz’s job that much harder in creating an eye-catching brand, while representing a greater cause.
Blending the elements of Four Peaks’ circulation zones, the elements of Southwest America were painted on the box and the project picked up steam.
That proverbial momentum carried it all the way to the 2023 Craft Beer Marketing Awards, with hopes of bringing home a Crushie Award for their hard work.
The marketing team won two awards — a gold Crushie in the Bigger than Beer category, and a platinum Crushie for Best Brand Identity and Best All-Around Marketing Story. The more than two years of work that Schultz and her team put in to the brand reached the ultimate goal.
“I had to do a double take when I heard it called because I was like, ‘Wait, no way! They actually called it? We actually won?’” Schultz explains with a laugh. “And then it happened again, I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness!’ I didn’t honestly expect to hear our name called. But I was incredibly elated.”
Redefining the role of beer from a drink to an active driver for community support was no simple task. Schultz was willing to take it on and her passion flowed every step of the way. From the conception of the marketing campaign, she was set on bringing awareness to Arizona’s national parks and other auxiliary companies that contribute to the state’s feel.
“It just kind of started to click, like, why not bring this in as a bigger project and really start to talk about what people know about Arizona,” Schultz says. “A lot of people’s view of Arizona is just desert, but there’s just so much beauty and amazing things in Arizona and trying to explain that story and tell people about what makes this state absolutely amazing.
“It was really trying to bring that experience — especially in our expansion states with people that aren’t familiar with our brewery, or Arizona in general — and bringing that kind of beauty and experience to them in a way that they could start to understand what everything was about.”
The project started with an attempt to make the beer’s box aesthetically pleasing, and something that could be “collectible.”
“Between the group, we chose some of the most iconic areas in our footprint area for the brand, the southwest,” Schultz says. “We really wanted to make sure we kind of hit a little bit of all of that.”
They settled on a box design — created by head designer Hayden Renning — that depicted a desert with a purple, orange and red sunset overlooking it, and a staple species of the desert at the forefront of the picture. A QR code takes consumers to the Four Peak website, where they would then gather the full scope of the marketing campaign.
On the website, customers could explore the National Parks page. Through Schultz’s effort, Four Peaks became the first brewery to sell government-issued annual park passes.
It didn’t stop there, as they outfitted the rest of the site with the parks and organizations they helped, like Zion National Park Forever Project, Western National Parks Association and Grand Canyon Conservancy.
Under the social media tag #ThirstForAdventure, they offered merchandise — posters, designed by William Simmons, shirts and adventure kits — that would directly benefit the organizations they had worked to represent.
“I think not just me, everyone involved did a great job and helped in finessing and building this program together,” Schultz says. “There were just so many organizations involved, and we were all very excited about the message and getting that message across.”
The hard work matched the product. The supported organizations were given a hefty donation and it brought awareness to their cause of keeping Arizona’s “beauty for years to come.”
“The goal for this was to get the community involved and help build the community and set a precedent about what you can do with the brand message you have,” Schultz says.
