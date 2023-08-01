When Megan Greenwood was gifted a homebrew kit for her birthday in 2014, she quickly discovered her passion.
But there was more to it than just a love of beer.
“I did some market research and found that, through the Brewers Association, over 85% of women at the time who were beer drinkers felt underrepresented in the beer industry,” Greenwood says.
“They felt they weren’t being marketed to. So, I thought, ‘OK, there’s an opportunity here as a female and targeting a female market.’ I also thought, ‘You know what? Why not me? Why not? Why don’t I start something?’”
In 2021, a survey by the Brewers Association found that women only account for 23.7% of brewery owners, compared to 75.6% of males. Only 2% of breweries in the United States are fully women-owned.
Formerly in manufacturing, she founded and self-funded Greenwood Brewing in 2017 as a microbrewery in her garage. She pitched her flagship beer, Herstory Pale Ale, to restaurants and bars throughout the Valley. Being a woman, she says she felt that gave her a shot.
“I would say, ‘Well, I’m a woman-owned brewing company and all my brewers are women’, even though that was just me, you know, one of one,” Greenwood says. “They would say, ‘Fifteen minutes, come on in. Let’s hear your pitch. Bring your portfolio.’”
She was so successful that she opened the doors to her microbrewery on Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row in July 2020 — at the height of the pandemic.
“We’re three years in, but we’re definitely on the road,” the University of Iowa graduate says.
“We’re going in the right direction, and we’re on the right trajectory.”
With a marble backsplash and hip-hop pumping through its speakers, Greenwood Brewing pours 12 beers, from Pilsners to IPAs and other pale ales. The location houses a 10BBL brewery with 100BBL capacity and a taproom with two beer gardens. Highlights include Herstory Pale Ale (5.5% ABV, 35 IBU), First Love Belgian Tripel (9.3% ABV, 15 IBU) and Rosemary IPA (7.3% ABV, 56 IBU).
First Love Belgian Tripel was her first brew, but the recipe has evolved. When she tried that, she knew she could brew her own beer.
“When you’re making a product for the first time, you just expect it to be terrible or not actually do the job,” Greenwood says.
“After the first pint, it was like rosy cheeks and a big smile. We were like, ‘Oh my God, it works!’”
Greenwood does have a favorite, however.
“If I had to take one to the moon, I think it would be our Rosemary IPA,” Greenwood says. “It’s just really elegant, but yet approachable, and I feel like that’s kind of how our business is a little bit.”
The Rosemary IPA is a smooth, American-style IPA that is “dry-hopped with fresh rosemary sprigs and Cascade hops.”
Her products are available at 50 grocers and wholesalers across the Valley, including Costco, Whole Foods, Total Wine, Sprouts and AJ’s Fine Foods, as well as 150 restaurants, bars and independent bottle shops. To find Greenwood brews at a store or restaurant, visit greenwoodbrews.com.
Greenwood says she wants to use her microbrewery to help more women get involved in the craft beer and brewing industry.
She frequently hosts brew days, like on International Women’s Day, to try to introduce females to the job. She says about 90% of the applicants to Greenwood Brewing are women.
On average, she donates $2,000 a year to nonprofits who use her space. She has also fundraised for women’s charities like Fresh Start Women’s Foundation ($2,400), UMOM ($700) and Girls on the Run ($700).
Greenwood yearns to mentor women in the industry so they can reach their goals.
“We open it up to other women, so they’ll hopefully start their own business. There are things that I’ve learned from opening Greenwood that I share with other people who are trying to do similar things.”
Greenwood’s goals are to sell her beer in every Arizona city and then reach a regional and national distribution level. She says the company has become a staple in the community thanks to the help of her team. She says they run the brewery for the most part.
“People will refer to this area next to Greenwood or across from Greenwood or behind Greenwood,” she says.
“I think that’s so cool because it’s not me anymore. That’s something really fun about my team, is my team runs this place.”
Greenwood says guests can come together in the taproom to experience the culture and community that she fosters. Brewery tours are available, too.
“Our taproom is where you come and experience our culture and who we are and what we want to be from a community perspective,” Greenwood says.
Greenwood Brewing Taproom
922 N. Fifth Street, Phoenix
11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Thursday
11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday
