August 18 marks Pinot Noir Day. The black grape, which originated as a key wine varietal in France and has since become one of the most popular wine grapes in the world, is beloved for its body and zippy fruit notes with ever-so-slight kisses of earth. Looking to celebrate pinot? Here are some amazing bottles to enjoy from premier growers of the versatile grape all month long.
2020 Rodney Strong Russian River Valley Pinot Noir
Rod Strong was among the first modern wine pioneers with a vision to plant pinot noir in California in 1968. This 2020 expression is a beautiful tribute to his dedicated with deep aromas of plum and brown sugar and flavor notes of baked cherry and spice. $30
Trattore Farms 2021 Pinot Noir Russian River Valley
Big and bold for a pinot noir grape, this expression is aged in French oak barrels to bring out bodacious notes of black cherry, pomegranate, vanilla and even a hint of spice from licorice. $50
2020 Ram’s Gate Pinot Noir, Estate
This is a beautifully concentrated take on pinot. Expect a wild combination of red currants and cranberry jam on the nose and then an explosion of blackberry, raspberry and spice on the palate. $85
Paul O’Brien Pinot Noir Willamette Valley 2021
The rich, silky texture and creamy finish in this Oregon pinot will dazzle red and white drinkers alike, as will the aromas of wild blackberry that builds into a symphony of flavors with both earthy and floral notes. $32
2020 ONEHOPE Pinot Noir, Monterey County
The cool climate of Monterey coupled with sandy soils gives this particular brand exceptionally textured tannins and generous aromas cherry and cranberry. As sipping, do not miss the hints of sassafras and truffle as well. And a bonus, 10% of each bottle benefits charity. $40
Inman Family Wines 2019 Olivet Grange Vineyard Estate Pinot Noir
The intoxicating blend of black cherry, dried rose petals, classic cola and a touch of white pepper come together in perfect harmony in every sip of this bottle. The finish is a surprise as well, with a nice touch of bramble fruit and spice. $75
Sterling 2018 Sterling Vineyards Reserve Russian River Valley Pinot Noir
Bright red fruit — raspberry, strawberry, Bing cherry and a hint of cherry preserves — are the stars of the show here. They are well balanced, however, with notes of clove, vanilla and the tiniest nuanced notes of caramel. $60
Flowers 2022 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir
Do not miss the nose with this one. It opens with sea-kissed evergreen trees and a bevy of floral notes before giving way into a delightful bouquet of cherries and allspice. Tangy and ripe on the palate, enjoy all of the berry flavors to the taste and even a hint of citrus at the finish. $60
2020 Alma Rosa El Jabali Pinot Noir
This stunning wine has complex aromas, with notes of rose petals, lilac, black tea and rhubarb, followed by strong notes of red fruit, tart dark cherries, raspberries, a hint of cocoa, and white pepper. Chalky tannins are well integrated and balanced, giving this gorgeous pinot noir a long, mouthwatering finish. $85
Lynmar Estate Bliss Block Pinot Noir, 2019
Finessed and fine, this pinot features aromas of rosemary; rosewater; and fleshy, white strawberries. To the taste, there are several layers of flavor, ranging from candied cranberries and allspice to wet stone and cherry. $89
Kendall Jackson Vintner’s Reserve California Pinot Noir 2021
Mischievous and marvelous with a glowing dark garnet gem color in the bottle, this expression delivers big when it comes to notes of cherry, strawberry and raspberry, but does not skimp on the cola and mild spice accents — maybe with a bit of tasty vanilla — either. $20
Baldassari 2020 Pinot Noir
The fruit profile with this wine is varied and complex, first with ultra-ripe strawberry and then with tart rhubarb pie, followed by sweet maraschino cherries. While enjoying, the fruit is complemented by hibiscus and even a bit of forest floor. $56
Gary Farrell 2018 Sanford & Benedict Vineyard Pinot Noir
Young in its tannins but so mature in its body and acidity, this pinot is for those looking to dive deep into the varietal. It bewitches with raspberry, loganberry, red plum before surprising with hints of tangy tamarind. $65
Barton & Guestier Bistro Pinot Noir:
B&G Bistro Pinot Noir has all the right qualities of a good bistro wine in the hotter summer months given its enticing aromas of fresh cherries and pomegranate and subtle spicy finish. $15
Pali, 2021 Pinot Noir Huntington
Made for those looking to ease their way into pinot noir, this is easy to drink with medium spice and ample red fruit notes, especially cherries. $32
J Vineyards 2016 Barrel 16 Pinot Noir
This 93-point rated wine from Wine Spectator is a triumph on every level. Indulge in its notes of brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg on the nose and then silky mouthfeel with flavors of fruit leather, strawberry, star anise and dried rose. $90
Cloudy Bay Pinot Noir 2020, Marlborough, New Zealand
Fragrant and aromas of rose petals, dark cherries and blackberries, this import is impeccable. The flavors are big, yet refined, especially the ripe boysenberry and wild summer strawberry. $48
Joseph Phelps Vineyards Pinot Noir, Freestone Vineyards 2021
Upon opening, this bottle perfumes the air with black raspberry and cherry. Both notes are also present on the palate, but with a really interesting mix of herbs and other dark berries. $60
CAST Wines Pinot Noir, Bacigalupi Vineyard, 2021
Bottled un-fined and unfiltered, this pinot is a celebration of plum, cassis, sugared violets, blood orange rind and crystallized ginger on the nose, and brambly berry and mulling spice notes to the taste. $65
2020 Maggy Hawk Jolie
Expressive, silky and refined, Jolie is an incredible blend of crushed raspberry, black cherry and jasmine tea with subtle cinnamon stick aromas. Subtle tannins frame the wine and provide a delightfully long finish. $70
Juliet Wine 2021 Pinot Noir
Easy to drink, especially by the pool, enjoy red cherry, raspberry and savory baking spice on the nose and palate that are both delicate and approachable at the same time. $35
