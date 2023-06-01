When Jason Caballero enters a room, he makes an impression.
Certainly, part of said impression is his look. He is 6-feet-4, and when dressed in his three-piece suit and patent leather shoes at work, Caballero feels well over 6-feet-6. The dapper Arizona native is also a former University of Arizona rugby player and has retained his athletic look. Couple all of that with his ever-present, 10,000 mega-watt grin and booming broadcaster-like voice, and Caballero is a compelling figure.
But believe it or not, the Scottsdale Airpark resident’s good looks and voice are not the main reasons he makes an impression.
What leaves the lasting effect: his encyclopedic knowledge of wine coupled with his ability to educate others about it without pretense or snobbery. The man, today the CEO and wine director at the Wrigley Mansion, is Arizona’s top wine expert yet feels like someone one would enjoy a beer with at a pub.
Arizona proud
Caballero was raised in Tucson, graduating from Mountain View High School in 1999.
“My father was an engineer, and I initially planned to go in that direction. So much so, I double majored in electrical engineering and physics at the University of Arizona,” Caballero says. “After some fast-casual jobs, I ended up dipping my toe into another level of hospitality as most big fellas do…as a bouncer.”
Eventually moving from bouncer to server, Caballero became enamored with the front-of-the-house service.
“I just love people, be it hearing their stories or sharing my own, and connecting in a real way. Working at a restaurant as a server was fulfilling me in a way that my studies never did, so I changed course, and it changed everything,” Caballero says.
Finding his way
In late 2004, Caballero moved to the Valley, taking on smaller serving and bartending gigs until his first big break came with Olive + Ivy in 2006.
“They had an advanced sommelier on staff, and he was kind enough to take me under his wing,” Caballero says. “One of the most important things that he taught me was that while there were many qualities that make a great sommelier, the most important is to remember that the position is one of service.”
Inspired, Caballero threw himself into becoming a trained sommelier, earning leadership roles at Vintage 95 Wine Lounge and Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina along the way. In 2015, while the lead sommelier at Bourbon Steak, Caballero was even chosen to travel with the Guild of Sommeliers to France.
“We visited a dozen chateaus and tasted wines from the barrel with some of the world’s most iconic winemakers,” Caballero says. “At each, when we asked the key to the perfect pairing, the answer was always the same: listening to what a diner likes trumps all the obscure wine knowledge in the world.”
Finding his groove
Taking it to heart, he innovated and expanded the entire wine program at Bourbon Steak for several years, and in 2017 made headlines as the first person in Arizona in nearly 20 years to earn the Court of Master Sommeliers’ advanced sommelier certification, a designation that takes anywhere from five to 10 years to get and involves rigorous study, a series of exams and, of course, all sorts of blind tastings.
Soon after, Caballero co-founded the Society of Arizona Sommeliers, a group that offers mentorship to aspiring sommeliers in the Greater Phoenix area.
“By 2019, I was ready for a change, and of course did not see the impending pandemic coming, so I took a role as the wine director at Maple & Ash in Scottsdale,” says Caballero, who somehow managed to survive and thrive through what was the hardest period in American hospitality history since Prohibition.
Despite the pandemic, the restaurant’s wine program was recognized by Wine Spectator with a Best Award of Excellence under his leadership. And as if not enough on his plate — or in his glass, to be more accurate — Caballero was also appointed to the Board of Directors of GuildSomm, a nonprofit international membership organization for wine professionals that elevates the wine and beverage community through industry education, in 2021 for an initial three-year term.
Building a legacy
While all of this has earned Caballero a lasting legacy in Arizona’s hospitality scene, he feels like he is just getting started.
“In August 2022, I took on my dream job as the wine director at the Wrigley Mansion overseeing Christopher’s, Geordie’s, Jamie’s Wine Bar and all special events, which equates to approximately 96,000 bottles of wine a year,” Caballero says. “In November of that same year, I was honored and humbled to add CEO to my role.”
His updates to date have been sweeping, including making some head-turning hires, notably bringing on David Brito as executive chef of Geordie’s Restaurant and Lounge. Brito’s name is likely a familiar one given his nationally recognized work at Café Monarch, The Reserve, Prado, Weft & Warp, FOUND.RE hotel and Kai Restaurant, the only Forbes five-star and AAA five-Diamond restaurant in Arizona. Caballero also recruited lauded sommelier Devon Jessee as assistant wine director, advanced sommelier Mark Guillaudeu for front of the house expertise and Doug Burgess as assistant general manager.
Beyond this, Caballero is hot off of hosting the Wrigley Mansion “Festivin” in May, a four-day wine-focused event with workshops, seminars, winemaker dinners, competitions, a grand wine tasting and bubbly brunch across the entire property, with promises of other large events before year’s end.
“None of these exciting updates would be possible without the core update we have made to our philosophy on service,” says Caballero, who was also been invited to sit for the Court of Master Sommeliers master sommelier test in 2024. “The Wrigley Mansion has a reputation, and has for decades, but that does not mean it, or we, should rest on its laurels. We are, collectively, striving to be among the preeminent culinary destinations in the country, and that means constant evolution and always striving to be and do better, one guest at a time.”
Wrigley Mansion
2501 E. Telawa Trail, Phoenix
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.