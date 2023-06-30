When Brian Raab and Anthony Boyle relaunched Tequila Corrido in 2018 after an eight-year hiatus, they considered ways to market their newly acquired product.
Then the brand ambassador and chief operating officer, respectively, recalled “corrido” is Spanish for songs about socially relevant topics. They sought the help of master distiller Anna Maria Romero.
“She loved that we are based on the corrido, because those songs are still out there and are still relevant,” Raab says. “She loved how nicely it fit with our brand.”
As a result, each bottle is draped with a thin leather bracelet anchored by a guitar pick. The bottles’ contents were just as important, so Romero made a few suggestions. She said Tequila Corrido should look at the storage barrels the way musicians look at their instruments.
“Each one of those barrels has such a unique personality,” Raab says.
“Individually those barrels can be a little bit better. They can be a little bit sweeter. They can come off and have a profile that may not be amazing by itself but can have certain flavors that you appreciate when you take that blending in that barrel and put it together.”
Therefore, the distilling team built barrels out of recycled and other blends of wood that would create notes of smokiness, sweetness and citrus.
Tequila Corrido produced three flavors: blanco, reposado and añejo. Raab also teased that Tequila Corrido could be releasing an extra añejo flavor within the next year. These flavors have become hits in the tequila industry.
Offering an orange peel taste and orange blossom aroma, the blanco is bottled and aged for three days before it is shipped. The reposado, which translates to “restful,” on the other hand, offers a finer taste as the process is laborious.
“We actually take a used tequila barrel and we let (the mixture) sit there for three days,” Raab says.
“Then, we spread it out over three barrels, where it will sit for another five months. We don’t age for time. We age for taste, and that’s really what we are doing. We’re trying to taste the profiles.”
But perhaps the most arduous tequila is añejo, which is aged for 18 months — six in Mexican merlot wine barrels and 12 in hand-selected oak barrels.
The tequila has toured its way across the southern United States, settling in bars, restaurants and stores in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Tennessee and Florida. Raab is working on plans to expand into the Oklahoma, Colorado, Georgia and New Mexico markets. Tequila Corrido can sell its products online in 38 states.
This news comes as tequila continues to compete with bourbon and vodka as the top-selling spirit. ResearchandMarket.com anticipates that the global tequila market size will reach $14.35 billion by 2028.
Because of this, Raab has strong ambitions for the brand.
“Our goal is to own these markets that we’re going to be in and the next big steps for us will be (owning) California and Florida,” he says. “We definitely have our work cut out for us, but it’s going to be fun.”
Tequila Corrido
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.