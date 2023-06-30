Casino

Black Tiger Sex Machine

1 p.m. Saturday, July 1

Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, tickets start at $50, talkingstickresort.com

  

Dennis Yazzie & the Night Breeze Band

9 p.m. Saturday, July 1

Cliff Castle Casino and Hotel, 555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde, free, cliffcastlecasinohotel.com

  

Superhero

8 p.m. Saturday, July 1

We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, 10438 WeKoPa Way, Fort McDowell, free, wekopacasinoresort.com

  

Daisy Train

8 p.m. Friday, July 7

We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, 10438 WeKoPa Way, Fort McDowell, free, wekopacasinoresort.com

  

Gypsy Roses

7:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8

Casino Arizona, 524 N. 92nd Street, Scottsdale, tickets start at $15, casinoarizona.com

  

Tyller Gummersall Band

9 p.m. Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8

Cliff Castle Casino and Hotel, 555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde, free, cliffcastlecasinohotel.com

  

Thaddeus Rose Band

8 p.m. Saturday, July 8

We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, 10438 WeKoPa Way, Fort McDowell, free, wekopacasinoresort.com

  

Happy Together Tour: The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, the Vogues, the Classics IV and the Cowsills

8 p.m. Friday, July 14

Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, tickets start at $50, talkingstickresort.com

  

Emocion Tropical

9 p.m. Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15

Cliff Castle Casino and Hotel, 555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde, free, cliffcastlecasinohotel.com

  

Jaty and the Black Stallions

8 p.m. Saturday, July 15

We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, 10438 WeKoPa Way, Fort McDowell, free, wekopacasinoresort.com

  

Little River Band

8 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, tickets start at $50, talkingstickresort.com

  

Zomboy

1 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, tickets start at $50, talkingstickresort.com

  

Pete George w/Bernice Jing Ye

7 p.m. Thursday, July 20

Cliff Castle Casino and Hotel, 555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde, free, cliffcastlecasinohotel.com

  

The JJ’s Band

8 p.m. Friday, July 21

We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, 10438 WeKoPa Way, Fort McDowell, free, wekopacasinoresort.com

  

Something Funky

9 p.m. Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22

Cliff Castle Casino and Hotel, 555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde, free, cliffcastlecasinohotel.com

  

TLR

7:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22

Casino Arizona, 524 N. 92nd Street, Scottsdale, tickets start at $15, casinoarizona.com

  

KC and the Moonshine Band

8 p.m. Saturday, July 22

We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, 10438 WeKoPa Way, Fort McDowell, free, wekopacasinoresort.com

  

George Thorogood & the Destroyers

8 p.m. Sunday, July 23

Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino, 5040 Wild Horse Pass Boulevard, Chandler, tickets start at $50, playatgila.com

  

Bluesman Mike & the Blues Review Band

8 p.m. Friday, July 28

We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, 10438 WeKoPa Way, Fort McDowell, free, wekopacasinoresort.com

  

Marble Heart

9 p.m. Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29

Cliff Castle Casino and Hotel, 555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde, free, cliffcastlecasinohotel.com

  

The Police Experience

7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29

Casino Arizona, 524 N. 92nd Street, Scottsdale, tickets start at $15, casinoarizona.com

  

Alan Walker

1 p.m. Saturday, July 29

Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, tickets start at $50, talkingstickresort.com

  

Sickick at Oasis Pool Party

5 p.m. Saturday, July 29

Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino, 5040 Wild Horse Pass Boulevard, Chandler, tickets start at $49, playatgila.com

  

Very Secret Service

8 p.m. Saturday, July 29

We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, 10438 WeKoPa Way, Fort McDowell, free, wekopacasinoresort.com