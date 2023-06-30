Black Tiger Sex Machine
1 p.m. Saturday, July 1
Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, tickets start at $50, talkingstickresort.com
Dennis Yazzie & the Night Breeze Band
9 p.m. Saturday, July 1
Cliff Castle Casino and Hotel, 555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde, free, cliffcastlecasinohotel.com
Superhero
8 p.m. Saturday, July 1
We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, 10438 WeKoPa Way, Fort McDowell, free, wekopacasinoresort.com
Daisy Train
8 p.m. Friday, July 7
We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, 10438 WeKoPa Way, Fort McDowell, free, wekopacasinoresort.com
Gypsy Roses
7:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8
Casino Arizona, 524 N. 92nd Street, Scottsdale, tickets start at $15, casinoarizona.com
Tyller Gummersall Band
9 p.m. Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8
Cliff Castle Casino and Hotel, 555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde, free, cliffcastlecasinohotel.com
Thaddeus Rose Band
8 p.m. Saturday, July 8
We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, 10438 WeKoPa Way, Fort McDowell, free, wekopacasinoresort.com
Happy Together Tour: The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, the Vogues, the Classics IV and the Cowsills
8 p.m. Friday, July 14
Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, tickets start at $50, talkingstickresort.com
Emocion Tropical
9 p.m. Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15
Cliff Castle Casino and Hotel, 555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde, free, cliffcastlecasinohotel.com
Jaty and the Black Stallions
8 p.m. Saturday, July 15
We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, 10438 WeKoPa Way, Fort McDowell, free, wekopacasinoresort.com
Little River Band
8 p.m. Saturday, July 15
Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, tickets start at $50, talkingstickresort.com
Zomboy
1 p.m. Saturday, July 15
Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, tickets start at $50, talkingstickresort.com
Pete George w/Bernice Jing Ye
7 p.m. Thursday, July 20
Cliff Castle Casino and Hotel, 555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde, free, cliffcastlecasinohotel.com
The JJ’s Band
8 p.m. Friday, July 21
We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, 10438 WeKoPa Way, Fort McDowell, free, wekopacasinoresort.com
Something Funky
9 p.m. Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22
Cliff Castle Casino and Hotel, 555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde, free, cliffcastlecasinohotel.com
TLR
7:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22
Casino Arizona, 524 N. 92nd Street, Scottsdale, tickets start at $15, casinoarizona.com
KC and the Moonshine Band
8 p.m. Saturday, July 22
We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, 10438 WeKoPa Way, Fort McDowell, free, wekopacasinoresort.com
George Thorogood & the Destroyers
8 p.m. Sunday, July 23
Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino, 5040 Wild Horse Pass Boulevard, Chandler, tickets start at $50, playatgila.com
Bluesman Mike & the Blues Review Band
8 p.m. Friday, July 28
We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, 10438 WeKoPa Way, Fort McDowell, free, wekopacasinoresort.com
Marble Heart
9 p.m. Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29
Cliff Castle Casino and Hotel, 555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde, free, cliffcastlecasinohotel.com
The Police Experience
7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29
Casino Arizona, 524 N. 92nd Street, Scottsdale, tickets start at $15, casinoarizona.com
Alan Walker
1 p.m. Saturday, July 29
Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, tickets start at $50, talkingstickresort.com
Sickick at Oasis Pool Party
5 p.m. Saturday, July 29
Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino, 5040 Wild Horse Pass Boulevard, Chandler, tickets start at $49, playatgila.com
Very Secret Service
8 p.m. Saturday, July 29
We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, 10438 WeKoPa Way, Fort McDowell, free, wekopacasinoresort.com
