Arizona means a lot to comedian Steve Treviño, who is dubbed “America’s Favorite Husband.”
“We started selling shows out consistently in 2015 and Phoenix was probably the first place that I really started selling tickets to kick off, ‘I think my life is changing,’” he says.
“It gave me that moment of people know who I am and my life is going to be different. That was Phoenix to me. The love that Arizona and Phoenix has given me a special place in my heart.”
He’ll return to the Grand Canyon State to perform at Talking Stick Resort on Friday, June 16.
“I’m excited because we’re literally right now, tightening the nuts and bolts to film our next special,” he says.
“They will see a finished product of the next special and see me work on new material. I’m in the in-between phase. I have to perfect the material I’m doing for the next year or two.
“I’m talking about the struggles of raising children and talking about how me and my wife complement each other. I bring things to the table that she doesn’t have, and she brings things to the table that I don’t have. That’s why our marriage is successful. People see that being different is always a plus.”
Treviño has been viewed online more than 223 million times, has attracted more than two million social media followers and has headlined comedy specials on Netflix, Showtime and Amazon Prime. A promotional clip for his Netflix hit, “Relatable,” generated 56 million views on Facebook alone, with the title, “When Your Wife Comes Home from Shopping.” Treviño also produced and wrote for Pitbull’s “La Esquina” reality series.
Raised in Corpus Christi, Texas, Treviño always wanted to be a comedian.
“There is no backup plan,” he says. “I still feel like the young guy. I haven’t quite made it. Most of my team is female and I like it that way. When I talk about my wife on stage, I want to make sure it’s fair and balanced. They help me. They give me that female perspective that’s important for my act.”
It’s important to make his gigs enjoyable for both people watching the show, he adds. He enjoys his stand-up career and the podcast with his wife, Renae, “Steve Treviño & Captain Evil.”
“I’m lovin’ my life,” he says. “I do what I want when I want. There are no networks telling me what to do and what to say. My wife and I produce shows, the podcast and social media. We live on our own little island. People keep finding us anyway.”
Treviño has been offered TV shows, but he doesn’t want to go through the routine pilot. He wants to cut to the chase.
“People say they want to write a show with me, but unless they’re going to pick it up, I’m not interested,” he says. “I don’t want to film or write a pilot. I don’t want to go through that. I make TV show money on my podcast.”
“Steve Treviño & Captain Evil” is the result of the pandemic-dictated break. He says he hears from fans that the podcast got them through COVID-19.
“I just tell them, ‘My podcast got me through COVID,’” he says. “I had no idea how much I needed the stage for my mental health. It was tough and live performers weren’t even thought about in the media. They were finding relief for all these other people. We sat there and thought, ‘What about us? We can’t perform.’ I think performing music and the arts is very, very important for mental health.
“When people say, ‘I survived cancer. All we did was watch your videos’ or ‘You saved our marriage’ or ‘I deal with depression, but I watched your special,’ it’s touching. I get anxiety about it. I have so many messages coming in all the time on the website or social media. I don’t want to miss one. It could be an important one. I spend a lot of hours of my day responding to messages that are important. I might change somebody’s day and life.”
Steve Treviño
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, June 16
WHERE: Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale
COST: Tickets start at $40
INFO: talkingstickresort.com, ticketmaster.com, stevetrevino.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.