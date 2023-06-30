Characters like Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Elvira, Dwight Schrute from “The Office,” M3GAN and Art the Clown have left lasting impressions on generations of fans.
At Mad Monster Party Arizona — an annual convention dedicated to horror, sci-fi and fantasy — fans can take photos and interact with the actors behind these characters.
The horror convention will be held Friday, July 7, to Sunday, July 9, at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel.
The event will offer celebrity photo ops and meet-and-greets, a vendor marketplace with horror and sci-fi vendors, Q&As and panels with celebrity guests, “Scaraoke,” a Scares That Care charity auction benefiting breast cancer and childhood illness organizations, adult and children costume contests, and a Madame Monster showcase with circus and burlesque performers.
Horror film fans Eben McGarr and Kevin Blanchfield started Mad Monster Party in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2010 and brought it to Arizona about a decade ago.
They do one show in Arizona and two shows in Charlotte and have hosted conventions in other cities throughout the years as well.
McGarr has written and directed films such as “Sick Girl” and “House of the Wolf Man,” and Blanchfield’s resume includes owning Halloween superstores and haunted attractions.
Blanchfield says, from the beginning, Mad Monster was meant to offer a place where like-minded fans could meet and share their passions.
Blanchfield says having the events at hotel spaces allows for more personal, intimate interactions with celebrity guests than larger convention halls.
“At the property, celebrities are hanging out. You see them at the bar. They are having a drink. They interact with people on that level all the time at the hotel,” Blanchfield says.
In the past, celebrities have taken part in karaoke, made announcements over the speakers in creepy voices, led games or made drinks for fans.
“There is usually a celebrity that comes downstairs, sings a song, hangs out. You just never know who’s going to show up for side things, for special interactions,” Blanchfield says.
At the vendor marketplace, attendees can peruse creative collectibles and artwork. Blanchfield says they try to bring in a variety of exhibitors to appeal to a range of fandoms.
“We try and do a variety. When you walk in, it’s not just T-shirt people or just memorabilia. We try to do a mixture of everyone,” Blanchfield says.
They have mostly Arizona vendors and haunted houses, and horror podcasts. Out-of-state exhibitors are there as well. In a separate room, tattoo artists will design horror-themed designs for guests. Early booking is advised, as time slots tend to fill up quickly for the weekend.
This year’s event will feature celebrity guests such as Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund, Elvira actress Cassandra Peterson, Jason Voorhees actors Kane Hodder and Douglas Tait, M3GAN actress Amie Donald, and Rainn Wilson from “The Office.”
There will be appearances from actors from the “American Horror Story” franchise, including John Carroll Lynch and Dylan McDermott.
Fans can also meet and take photos with “Terrifier” star David Howard Thornton and filmmaker Damien Leone.
Blanchfield says during the photo ops, celebrities often like to take time with each person or group.
“They come up and stand beside them. The celebrity says hello. They’re interacting with you. You do that a little bit when they are signing autographs, but it’s more intimate when you get a photo op,” Blanchfield says.
Timed tickets are available for photo ops. “You can walk around, go have some food or a drink, shop from vendors,” Blanchfield says.
“That way, you’re not standing in line for three to four hours. If you want to see another celebrity, that opens your day up, so you’re not stuck in line all day.”
Levi Tinker from Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatres moderates the celebrity Q&As and panels.
During the event, some fans dress up in cosplay inspired by their favorite horror characters. Costume contests for kids and adults are judged by celebrity guests. Blanchard says judges often look at the costumes’ authenticity and the time the cosplayers spent on their looks.
“The kids have more fun. … These kids aren’t competing against the adults. It’s a better atmosphere for everybody,” Blanchfield says.
Mad Monster Party
WHEN: Various times Friday, July 7, to Sunday, July 9
WHERE: Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel, 9495 E. Entertainment Boulevard, Glendale
COST: SHRIEKend three-day pass $80; $35 Friday and Sunday general admission; $45 Saturday general admission; ticket prices increase at door; additional fees for photo ops, table selfies and celebrity signatures
INFO: madmonster.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.