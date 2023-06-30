Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant has plenty of fun in the sun for families this summer.
The Peoria destination offers boating and lessons in sailing, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding. There’s even the popular waterslide, “H2-Whoa!”
Kristen Breum, operations manager for Boat Rentals of America — which handles boat and Jet Ski rentals and “H2-Whoa!” — says Pleasant Harbor is a great place to spend the day.
“It’s really nice,” Breum says. “It’s full service. If there was a boat or water involved, it is here at Pleasant Harbor. It’s just a fun place.”
Kayaking and stand-up paddleboard lessons, as well as rentals, are available through Go Paddle AZ.
A single kayak costs $20 for one hour and then $15 for each additional hour, and a tandem kayak is $30 for one hour and $20 for each hour after that. The stand-up paddleboards are $25 for one hour and $15 for each additional hour.
Go Sail Arizona hosts sailboat rentals and lessons through the American Sailing Association. Students can learn to sail at Lake Pleasant and continue with the program, during which they will be able to sail to Catalina Island, California.
Boat Rentals of America has a boat club that allows members to come to Pleasant Harbor and use the company’s rental boats for a monthly fee. Boat owners can dock their vehicles at Pleasant Harbor. There’s also a tow service at the lake in case of emergencies.
Breum says the staff is friendly and loves working at Pleasant Harbor because it is a great atmosphere.
“It’s a lifestyle, especially for a lot of my employees, just to be on the water, to be able to enjoy their summer,” Breum says. “I think it’s just so different for them to have this opportunity. I don’t know. I loved it as a kid, and I think they do, too.”
Breum has been working for Boat Rentals of America since she was 15 years old. She can’t imagine not working on the water.
Pleasant Harbor is home to a Dillon’s Kansas City Barbecue and a market. Fishers are welcome at Pleasant Harbor, whether they’re on a boat or just sitting on the docks. Breum says she has seen people pull big fish out of the water.
Visitors can even have a great time out of the water, she adds.
“You don’t have to have a boat,” she says. “You don’t have to be going anywhere. You could just come down here and have lunch on the lake. Seven days a week, almost every day of the year, we’re open.
Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant Marina
40202 N. 87th Avenue, Peoria
623-235-6130
