“Saturday Night Live” veteran Jay Pharoah can see the humor in anything.
Per the parameters of the current SAG AFTRA strike, Pharoah can’t discuss films or the legendary NBC show. He takes the work stoppage seriously, picketing with his fellow “Family Guy” cast members.
“I’m definitely down for the cause,” he says. “These streaming services are ripping off a lot of people. They’re giving everybody peanuts. It’s just brought to attention now. With AI and using likenesses of people in movies, it’s time for people to get paid for their (talent). It was really good to be in solidarity with folks marching and be part of the change, to incentivize the studios to do something different.”
Pharoah is continuing his stand-up performances during the strike. He’s coming to the Tempe Improv on Friday, August 11, and Saturday, August 12, and CB Live at North Phoenix’s Desert Ridge Marketplace on Sunday, August 13.
“My pockets have not changed as far as the money goes,” he says. “I use that as part of my artistry. There are a lot of people out there who don’t have that. What are you going to do? Idris Elba, he DJs. Is Al Pacino going to work at Quiznos? Arnold Schwarzenegger’s going to do Arby’s commercials? Arby’s is trash, ubiquitously. Who wakes up in the morning and says, ‘I want a roast beef sandwich.’ Nobody’s ever done that.”
Pharoah spent six seasons as a cast member of “SNL,” where he became well known for his uncanny celebrity impressions, including President Barack Obama, Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Stephen A. Smith, Kanye West and Chris Tucker, as well as his recurring character, school principal Daniel Frye.
But, Pharoah says, his comedy goes beyond impressions. He sucks people in with them, and when they’re laughing, he hits them with more of his talent.
“The viral impressions, they’re fun to do. They got me where I need to be,” he says. “But that’s not all there is. I talk about what I’ve gone through. I talk about myself a lot. This material is so particular to me — my character right now.
“There are a lot of things you didn’t know, like personal stuff — me getting bullied, stuff happening with the cops. I’m really excited for the world to consume this bulk of material that I have. I’m like a new comedian everybody’s being introduced to.”
Pharoah says it’s healthy to reinvent yourself every decade.
“Jay-Z has retired four times,” he says with a laugh. “We know he ain’t never retiring. He comes back with some heat. As long as you recenter your artistry and evolve, you’ll be good. I’m in a good place for that.”
Retirement isn’t in the cards for the 35-year-old actor/comic/rapper. However, he’s starting to feel the effects of aging.
“If I just sleep, I wake up in pain,” he says with a laugh. “I didn’t do anything. I wake up and my neck is tight. I’m wondering what I was dreaming about.
“My body is turning on me. When I turned 30 years old, I couldn’t eat my chicken Caesar wraps because of the anchovies in the sauce. I’ll blow up like Will Smith in ‘Hitch’ if I eat them. I look like a blowfish.
“I did a little test last weekend when I was in Tacoma. I thought I would do the adult thing and take some Benadryl. I ate it and almost missed the show, but that Caesar wrap was great. I’m not married, but if my wife ever wants to take me out, she just has to make me a meal with all the stuff I don’t like in it.”
All kidding aside, Pharoah is looking forward to coming to Tempe and North Phoenix.
“I hope that they get familiar with who I really am, not what they’ve been pushed to see and what’s gone viral,” he says. “Buckle up. It’s going to be the best live show. I’m not just saying that. My shows have received nothing but rave reviews.”
Jay Pharoah
WHEN: 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, August 11, and Saturday, August 12
WHERE: Tempe Improv, 930 E. University Drive, Tempe
COST: Tickets start at $27
INFO: 480-921-9877, tempeimprov.com
WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, August 13
WHERE: CB Live, Desert Ridge Marketplace, 21001 N. Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix
COST: Tickets start at $27
INFO: 602-910-5161, cblive.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.