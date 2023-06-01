South Chandler actor Preston Brodrick didn’t see much of the debut of his Peacock series, “Bupkis.”
A fictionalized version of former “Saturday Night Live” comic Pete Davidson, the comedy-drama includes sex acts and drug use: too much for the 9-year-old Gilbert American Leadership Academy fourth grader. He plays a young Davidson.
“I had my hands over his eyes for most of it,” says his mother, Jessica Valente-Brodrick.
In “Bupkis,” Davidson returns to Staten Island, as he struggles with unfortunate family news, all the while trying to maintain his career, relationships and mental health in an increasingly surreal and heightened world of his own making. It starts Edie Falco as Amy Davidson and Joe Pesci as Joe Larocca. The cast gathered at the premiere at the famed Apollo Theater in New York.
Preston doesn’t appear in the series until the second episode, which is a flashback to a wedding Davidson attended soon after his firefighter father was killed on Sept. 11, 2001.
That’s where Preston shines. A scene with former SNL star Jane Curtin was one of the best moments in the first two episodes. Curtin plays Davidson’s grandmother.
Also appearing in episodes three and eight, Preston said he enjoyed the role and actually all of his jobs so far.
“I get to be myself during it,” he says. “There are some things that I have to do, like talk mean to my grandma because that’s what he does in his scenes.”
Preston has been acting since he was a baby. His first credited role on IMDB is for three episodes of 2014’s “Alien Encounters.”
“When he was a baby, we used to get the, ‘He’s so adorable, he looks like a Gerber baby. You should get him representation,’” Jessica says.
The family lived in the Los Angeles area then, so there were far more opportunities to find work. They moved to South Chandler a couple of years ago.
Preston now has two agents, one based in Los Angeles and the other in the Valley. Since that first work as a baby, he’s been in five TV shows — “Murder for Hire,” “Laff Mob’s Laff Tracks,” “Betrayed,” “Twisted Love” and “Bupkis.”
The “Bupkis” role could launch Preston into a bigger national profile and more opportunities.
“I believe so,” Jessica agreed. “Just the conversations with the producers and directors (indicate that).
“Everyone was blown away by his performance. After the premiere ended, everyone from Peacock presidents and executives who were there were coming up to him to tell him what a fantastic job he did. I think it’s going to open up some doors for him, hopefully.”
Preston said being a child actor is not easy. His American Leadership Academy teachers collaborated with the educators who work with child actors on set in New York.
“I have to do school in New York, which I’d rather be exploring,” Preston says. “That’s the thing that I gave my mom a hard time about.”
This was the first time Preston was playing an actual person, instead of just a character. He says to connect with Davidson, he looked for things they had in common, such as their love of Harry Potter. Both of their fathers are first responders, too.
Preston says he loved his experience in New York — all the celebrities they met were very kind and helpful. He wishes his family would move there, but says his dad is not a fan.
It seems New York liked Preston as much as he did the city.
“When we left on his last day, they said if there is a season two, he needs to be in a lot more scenes,” Jessica says. “What did Bobby Cannavale call him? Oh yeah, a young Marlon Brando.”
“Bupkis” streams on Peacock.
