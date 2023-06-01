When walking into Persepshen in Central Phoenix, one is greeted with a passion for the earth and a sense of togetherness.
Located at 4700 N. Central Avenue, the eatery is a destination for eco-friendly, shareable cuisine that draws bold flavors from around the world.
Owners Jason Dwight and his wife, pastry chef Katherine Dwight, launched Persepshen in 2019 and built it upon their merit of sustainability, organic living and supporting local businesses — values that are perceptible in everything from their cleaning products to the dishes’ ingredients.
Sustainable, organic and local ingredients
“People just don’t realize that not all restaurants are making food (from scratch), and they can’t figure out why ours tastes so much better than other places’ (food),” Jason says. “Well, we’re using all-heritage green. We’re making (ingredients) from scratch. We’re not buying processed, premade, frozen bones. So, it’s those little nuances of real cooking that make a real difference.”
“We stay true and proud,” he adds. “If we don’t make it, we don’t serve it — all the way up to ketchup and mustard.”
Some of the products they create in-house include bread, pickled vegetables, gelato, cured meats and Campari, and for ingredients that they can’t make themselves, Persepshen sources locally.
The Dwights obtain their proteins from local ranches and pastures, which are brought in whole and distributed by cut throughout the menu items. They also ensure that all of their seafood is wild, fresh and sustainable.
“We constantly check the Monterey Bay (seafood) watch list to ensure that everything we’re using is sustainable,” Jason says. “If we feel like using something and it’s not on there, we find an alternative option just to just stay true to what we believe in.”
As for produce, the Dwights source from 25 farms throughout Arizona, with some of it even coming from their own backyard. To ensure the richest flavors and highest nutritional value, they only use in-season fruits and vegetables.
By creating dishes with these ingredients, Jason hopes that guests can gain an understanding that “real food tastes really good.”
“(I just hope) that people can understand that you can eat locally, you can eat organically, you can eat sustainably without destroying the planet or your body,” he says. “It’s not hard. It doesn’t have to be a challenge and it shouldn’t be this big mysterious thing.”
A creative menu
With its health- and environmentally-conscious ingredients, Persepshen presents a spread of dishes inspired by a range of cuisines, from Mexico to Thailand. Because the restaurant cooks with in-season produce and what farms have in stock, the menu changes every Friday.
It currently features duck à l’orange, a roasted half duck with caramelized orange reduction, crispy fingerling potatoes, greens, onion and red wine vinaigrette for $68. Jason says the dish is a staple and one of his favorites.
A menu item that is always available, but changes with the seasons, is their charcuterie board for $28. It features five house-cured meats, three pickled vegetables, jam, mostarda and lavosh (mustards and flatbread).
“People go crazy for our steam buns, we usually have some variation of (them),” Jason says. Right now, the menu offers Chinese sausage steam buns for $38, prepared with Terra Heritage AZ Iberico, Kashmiri chili aioli, pickled radish, lettuce, green onion and sweet chili dipping sauce.
Other items include sweet treats like pecan tarts and cast-iron cookies, both for $12; and a variety of cocktails, beer, wine, bubbles and sake by the glass or bottle.
According to Jason, Persepshen’s menu is constructed in a family-style manner that allows guests to try a handful of different foods at once. He says not to mistake their dishes as tapas, however.
“Our intent is that you pick a handful of appetizers, get a starch, a couple veg, a salad and then a handful of entrees, and then letting everything come as it’s ready. You share together as a family (with your group),” he says. “That way you get to try a lot of flavors and a lot of food, a lot of different stuff.”
Dinner party atmosphere
Jason describes the experience “as if you’re coming to my house for a dinner party,” an intimacy that extends beyond the food on the dinner table.
Every weekend on Sunday night, Persepshen has a $25 family-style dinner special and $6 cocktails accompanied by live music by artists from across Arizona.
In combination with the fine dining experience, the Persepshen team strives for a casual environment — complete with rustic, yet refined decor — where anyone is warmly received.
“Whether you’re wearing a suit and tie or flip-flops and shorts, it doesn’t have one feeling where you’re not welcome. Everyone’s welcome and everybody can come enjoy the best possible food in one setting,” Jason says.
“That’s the way I look at it in our establishment and that’s the way I like to treat our guests,” he adds. “As if they’re walking into my house and I’m having them over for dinner and entertaining them.”
