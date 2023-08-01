Chef Lawrence Smith was cooking out of a food truck when the Egyptian Motor Hotel staff stopped by. Impressed, they persuaded Smith to open his first brick-and-mortar restaurant, Chilte, at the hotel in January.
Owned by Smith and his fiancée Aseret Arroyo, Chilte has expanded its menu and is offering to-go meals for the Egyptian Live venue that is within the hotel.
“We have a condensed menu with more fast and casual offerings,” Smith says. “We do our green chorizo vampiro, we do a burger, we do fries, guac. So just like a little smaller, more approachable riffs of what we have on the menu here.”
The to-go window has been open for a bit, but the summer menu and pricing were just finalized.
“You can have Chilte at the bar, outside watching a show,” he says. “You don’t have to come inside to get food. It’s just a different experience. It’s more casual elevated inside, and outside is fast casual.”
According to Smith, the menu will change seasonally. Fan favorites may remain.
“I think there’s always going to be a couple of cocktails that probably just stay on the menu, that salad (the chicatana Caesar salad) might end up staying on the menu,” Smith says. “I think once the word gets out on that salad, it’s going be like, ‘Chilte has an ant Caesar salad, and it’s bomb.’”
A former football player, Smith says he’s come a long way from the early days of his food and beverage career. He and Arroyo started their business in a 10-by-10 tent and moved to a food truck before landing in Phoenix. Before Chilte, Smith was working 18-hour days.
“We were doing three events a day, so I’d send somebody out in my van to go do an event,” he says. “I’d take the truck to do a catering event in the middle of the day, so it was pretty crazy. At the end I had a crew of two plus me and my fiancée, so four of us before we started this project.”
He then applied for “The Great Food Truck Race” and made it to the final casting. He wasn’t hired but went to culinary school instead.
“It just kind of snowballed and just kept rolling and rolling,” Smith says.
“I did that. I cooked around the Valley for a bunch of different chefs for, like, three years,” Smith said. “I started at Short Leash Hot Dogs, and then my first real kitchen was Elements on Camelback with chef Beau Mac (Millan). And then went to the Foundry with chef Strada, learned more Southwest and Mediterranean, and then opened a Ghost Ranch in Tempe as a sous chef.
“Then, within that company, I kind of took on a whole bunch of roles. … I was bartending for them. I became their executive pastry chef for them. So, I was trying to learn as much as I could in like three years. I put six years of work into three.”
Smith has always been around food as his parents met in a restaurant, when his dad was a cook and his mom was a server. Smith started cooking when he began football training.
“My mom said you have to cook your own sports nutrition,” Smith says. “In college, I was always the teammate who was having a cookout or having people over.”
Smith says he remains passionate about cooking because he considers it his creative outlet.
“I’ve always wanted to be an entrepreneur so, eventually, I hope to grow out of being just chef, being owner of multiple things,” he says. “I still have a vision of wanting to build some restaurants, building a strong team.”
Smith is hoping to bring his talents nationwide, as he’s from Cleveland and Arroyo hails from LA. For now, he’s unsure of Chilte’s future. He just wants to build, experiment and grow.
“Keep doing what we’re doing, get really good at doing (what) we’re doing, and then try the next thing,” Smith said.
Chilte inside the Egyptian Motor Hotel
765 Grand Avenue, Phoenix
602-807-5226, chiltephx.com
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Sunday: daily coffee and pastries
5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday: dinner
