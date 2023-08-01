Kuko’s Nest owner Maria Tobras can’t help but smile and get misty-eyed when she remembers her son, Georgios “George” Tompras.
George was revered for his determination, perseverance and artistic vision, all of which are on display at his restaurant, Kuko’s Nest in North Scottsdale.
The restaurant opened June 26, but George never got to see the doors open. He died unexpectedly at age 40 this past January 13.
“This was his concept, and he gave everything to it,” Maria says. “I’m going to do everything I can to make sure it is successful.”
Humble beginnings
Growing up in Athens, Greece, George showed an early interest in food, particularly in recipes that had been in his family for generations.
This passion followed him when his family immigrated overseas — immigration officials spelled Maria and George’s last names differently — all the way to California, where George finished high school.
Even after a stint with the Greek Army, in which he was drafted after turning 18, George still couldn’t shake the desire to pursue cooking.
He began working with his mother at her Uptown Phoenix steakhouse, Feeney’s Restaurant & Bar, which she managed for 12 years before purchasing in 2012.
“He did everything,” Maria recalls. “He was a server, he was a bartender, he made our website, he wrote our menu and he just did everything.”
Hatching an idea
About six years ago, George brainstormed an idea for a restaurant called Kuko’s Nest, featuring the Greek-style chicken and healthy Mediterranean meals he grew up eating.
He spent years designing a bold, cartoon-like logo that alluded to the bright and homey setting of a fast-casual restaurant and an equal amount of time designing the concept and menu.
During that period, he also shot vibrant photos of the food as it was being prepared, which are displayed on the walls of Kuko’s Nest.
George’s main goal for his cuisine was for customers to taste its freshness. He and matriarch Maria began searching for local purveyors who could provide the freshest chicken and ripest vegetables so that all dishes could be prepared with high-quality ingredients every day.
“We do everything here the same way we would cook it at our house, since these are recipes from my grandparents that were passed to me and I passed to (George),” Maria says. “Everything is fresh and bacteria free.”
The result is a menu that features Greek favorites like kebabs for $17.95; skewers for $13.50; pita wraps for $12.95; soup and salad lunch specials for $8.95; and eight golden, fried loukoumades known at Kuko’s Nest as “Kukulukumades” for $9.95. The sweet, fried treats are available in honey, strawberry and chocolate flavors and topped with walnuts.
After the menu was penned and the logo was designed, George began scouring the Valley for a space to nest his restaurant.
He selected an intimate spot on Mountain View and Via Linda in North Scottsdale, drawn to the area’s community-like atmosphere.
The space was acquired in early 2022, and George spent several months decorating the walls with vibrant yellow paint to create a warm, inviting atmosphere for hungry customers.
One of the most arduous parts of the process was constructing a dessert kitchen where “Kukulukumades” could be fried, tossed and topped to order.
Carrying on his honor
George’s picture proudly hangs on the wall just by the front counter, where Maria hands customers their meals. She can be heard paying her respects to her beloved son, which many friends of his and longtime admirers of the dishes he served at Feeney’s for over a decade do as well.
Maria says George had a goal of turning the restaurant into a franchise, and while there are no immediate plans for an expansion, she explains that she intends to fulfill her son’s wish.
In the meantime, she and her staff hope to honor George’s legacy by serving delicious food and treating each customer like a family member.
Kuko’s Nest
10135 E. Via Linda Suite, Suite C113, Scottsdale
480-590-2559
