Sima Verzino has often been referred to as a “figlia d’arte.”
“An old Italian expression, ‘figlia d’arte’ roughly translates to ‘daughter of art’ in English and is used to describe children who inherit a talent for the arts from their parents,” she says.
Growing up in New York, she was immersed in music at a young age, thanks to her father, a classically trained vocalist and saxophonist. He led an orchestra, which played all of the top clubs, music halls and social events in New York and Washington, D.C., for decades.
“Dancing, singing and even playing instruments always felt natural to me,” she says. She continued her artistic pursuits throughout her formidable years and singing became her true passion.
“After graduating, I performed as often as I could, especially with the big society orchestras in New York City. From there, I took positions on international cruise ships to sing, which led me to Europe and changed my life forever.”
In 1987, six months after being discovered at a renowned club in Rome, she was signed to an independent European label. She worked steadily in Rome for 10 years, falling in love with more than just music along the way.
“On New Year’s Eve 1993, I was invited to a private dinner hosted by a heralded Italian chef, then at the helm of Erasmus of Rotterdam in Rome’s historic center,” she says.
That chef was Marcellino Verzino.
Chef Marcellino Verzino, who was born on a farm in the Campania region of Italy and raised in the small town of Reino, lived “farm to table” before it was a buzzword. He had been earning acclaim across Europe for his responsible use of ingredients and flavor profiles.
“Marcellino began cooking for his family when he was 12, after he lost his mother,” Sima says.
“By 21, he moved to Rome, where he served as personal chef and then eventually took over service at a luxury seaside resort. A true once-in-a-lifetime talent, he would eventually open restaurants and bistros across Calabria, Abruzzo and Rome.”
According to Sima, at the stroke of midnight when the duo met at that private dinner, Marcelino kissed her. They remained a couple in Rome until 1996, when they decided to move back to New York City and marry.
“Within weeks, the word about Marcellino and his talent got out,” Sima says.
“Before we knew it, together we opened a series of successful restaurants, earning the coveted Award of Excellence from the New York Times along the way. The work caused me to take a break from my singing, but what we created together was worth it.”
And while happy, a chance visit to the Valley in 2002 changed everything yet again.
“We came out here to see friends and fell in love with Arizona,” Sima recalls. “Within three months of visiting, we not only moved here but opened Marcellino Ristorante in 2003, receiving a five-star rating from Arizona’s then-top food critic, Howard Seftel, just weeks into service.”
Marcellino Ristorante has remained among the highest-rated restaurants in Arizona. Eventually, the couple moved the restaurant to a bigger space in Scottsdale in 2010, which Marcellino designed. Sima was his muse.
“The restaurant business has been so good to us, and there is no doubt that presenting Italian culture at its finest is what Marcellino and I are destined to be doing and have enjoyed here in Arizona for 20 years,” Sima says.
From the cuisine and European-style service to the music and ambiance, dining at Marcellino Ristorante is meant to be an experience. The duo impressively orchestrates all facets of a busy restaurant.
Marcellino spearheads the formulation and creation of the made-from-scratch menu, which includes tried-and-true guest favorites and nightly specials, many of which feature his signature handmade pasta. His passion for creating a memorable meal extends to the restaurant’s wine program. The extensive compilation of Italian varietals was recognized this year by Wine Spectator, bestowing the restaurant a coveted Award of Excellence.
While Marcellino manages the back-of-house, Sima visits with guests and ensures everyone’s evening is flawless. She has even been able to return to her first love — music.
“Once we found our rhythm in the restaurant, I was able to get back into the rhythm of performing onstage. I began working with local musicians that I admired to put together an ensemble to perform the jazzy, funky R&B rhythms that made up my signature sound,” Sima says.
The group struck a chord, literally and figurately, during each performance at Marcellino Ristorante, drawing crowds from across Arizona.
“Our music paired with my Marcellino’s authentic Italian recipes and fresh, seasonal ingredients that maintain the integrity of his home country’s cuisine were in perfect step until 2020, when the world shut down due to COVID-19,” Sima says.
“Somehow, someway, we persevered through it all and are today on the other side, celebrating our 20th anniversary since founding our business in such big ways.”
Sima is again performing with her trio on select evenings, and she has even brought in fellow musicians to perform on other nights, including Dave Ihlenfeld Jazz Trio, We3, renowned opera tenor Daniel Hendricks and Tony Vacca’s Celebrated Jazz Trio.
As it relates to the food and drink, chef Marcellino is offering jarred versions of his award-winning sauces for purchase, hosting specialty wine-pairing dinners, and even putting on a summer dinner and a movie series in the private dining room.
To honor its 20th anniversary in September and October, Marcellino Ristorante will host a variety of special events, including a big wine dinner, as well as a celebratory evening with plenty of surprises and treats for guests.
“Marcellino and I are so grateful for the patronage and support we’ve received, and we have so much more to celebrate,” Sima says. “Let us serve and entertain you. Cheers!”
Marcellino Ristorante
7114 E. Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
480-990-9500
