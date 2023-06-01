Chicago-based JoJo’s ShakeBAR will put a new spin on American diners when its Scottsdale Quarter restaurant opens in late June.
“It’s a really fun concept named after my oldest daughter,” says Robbie Schloss, JoJo’s co-founder and managing partner. The Scottsdale store is its seventh location.
“We created it to pay homage to the next generation of diners. It has a really dynamic and approachable menu of smash burgers, honey-fried chicken sandwich, JoJo’s fries, which are waffle fries covered in shredded mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, bacon, sour cream and chives.”
JoJo’s ShakeBAR will host seven days a week, and evening suppers will see hearty dishes like Pop’s potpie, Momma’s lasagna and fish and chips. Sandwiches and burgers are on the menu, too, at the spot opening in the former location of Stingray Sushi.
“The Quarter is such a great place for families to go shopping,” Schloss says. “So, we have brunch every day. It’s not just for weekend warriors.”
The menu’s centerpiece is its seven signature, indulgent shakes. Everything is edible except for the straw and cup. They include: Wonder Years, blueberry shake, candy marshmallow, gummy candy ribbon and cotton candy; Gold Digger, caramel toffee shake, toffee dodo, gold star marshmallow, toffee pretzel, white chocolate and a macadamia nut cookie; as well as the Girl Scout, Andes mint chocolate shake with toasted marshmallow, chocolate pretzel, chocolate s’more, double chocolate cookie.
“We have donut holes and marshmallows in them,” he says. “One of our shakes has cotton candy in it. It’s super fun for all ages.”
Adults can turn things up a little bit by making shakes “boozy.”
“The most exciting part of the concept is our cocktail program,” he adds. “We have a dozen signature cocktails from a cotton candy martini to my favorite, the smoking hot blonde.”
Cotton candy martini features Absolut vanilla, heavy cream, coconut and cotton candy, while the smoking hot blonde includes mezcal, passion fruit smoking cinnamon, firewater bitters, Amarena cherry and lime.
The cocktail program digs deep, with dirty chai-tini with Hangar 1 vodka, chai and espresso; “not” sangria with Altos tequila, St. Germain, blackberry, fresh fruit and a salt rim; Ferris mule with Kettle One peach blossom, ginger beer and lime; the notorious with Maker’s Mark bourbon, espresso, infused vermouth, aromatic bitters and Amarena cherry; and blueberry gin and juice has Botanist gin, Cointreau, blueberry and lemon.
The crazy, sexy, cool has Hangar 1 vodka, crème de cocoa, salted caramel, Bailey’s and a chocolate potato chip; and Pretty in Pink, Botanist gin, St. Germain, sparkling rose and grapefruit.
JoJo’s ShakeBAR’s first location was in Chicago River North, followed by other stores around the area. It has since moved into Orlando and Downtown Detroit.
“In Detroit, we’re in between Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park and the Fox Theatre,” Schloss says.
“The area is in a renaissance that’s been happening for quite some time. It’s absolutely packed. They can go to a game, eat at JoJo’s and tie the experiences together. Or, they can see a show at the Fox and dine with us before or after.”
Schloss says Scottsdale was a logical destination for Jojo’s ShakeBAR, as his father and brother are ASU alumni.
“I’ve been visiting Arizona for 20-plus years,” he says.
“We just always wanted to get a store in Arizona. We finally grew into it. We really want to find locations where — whether it’s families or friends — they can go out and go shopping, go to some type of experiential thing like Puttshack, which is across the street from us. The Quarter has amazing shopping, dining and theaters.”
Grounded in nostalgia, JoJo’s ShakeBAR hearkens back to “simpler times,” he says, with its ’80s- and ’90s-inspired details, like arcade game tables and a walk-up window.
“It’s more than just the food and beverage we’re serving,” he says. “We have ’80s and ’90s nostalgia everywhere you look. We have Biggie Smalls, Prince and Madonna painted on the walls, and all the great music from the ’80s and ’90s. We showcase ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.’ It’s a fun place for people to go, whether it’s for a first date, daddy-daughter date, friends getting together or bachelor parties. You can celebrate anything here.”
JoJo’s ShakeBAR
Expected to open in late June
15027 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Facebook, Instagram and TikTok: @jojosshakebar
