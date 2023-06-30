Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse is hosting a five-course Rabbit Hole whiskey dinner, with entrées pairing the two, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19.
“I can get behind Rabbit Hole’s story,” says Adam Downey, Keeler Hospitality Group’s director of beverage at the restaurant in Carefree’s Historic Spanish Village.
“A lot of whiskey companies just buy whiskey, rebrand it and put a name on it. They’ve built their brand and whiskey from the ground up. They started from scratch. I respect that. Each whiskey has a lot of complexity and depth, and we found a lot of room for creativity in terms of pairing flavors. The story was easy to get behind.”
The dinner mixes seafood, steak and pork. The first course is pesto-glazed jumbo prawns, served with a specialty cocktail featuring Rabbit Hole Gin, pine nut orgeat, basil, lemon and passionfruit. That is followed by honey-glazed salmon and spaghetti squash medley, served with Rabbit Hole Cavehill straight bourbon.
The third course is chorizo and black-cherry-stuffed pork tenderloin served over Yukon mash, paired with Rabbit Hole Dareringer Sherry Cask.
Up next is a 6-ounce baseball filet and creamy risotto with mushrooms, complemented by Rabbit Hole Heigold straight bourbon. To round it off, there’s the spiced apple pie with vanilla gelato served with Rabbit Hole Boxergrail rye.
“Four of those courses are paired with a curated dish made by chef Anthony Apolinar,” he says. “The first course is paired with a specialty craft cocktail curated by myself. It’s a little bonus drink. It’s $135 per person, and we have a cap at 26 people.”
Downey said Keeler’s hosts events like this four to five times a year.
“It’s definitely my favorite part of my job, diving into the creative element of things,” he adds. “It’s what I’m passionate about.”
Keeler’s changes its drink menu two to three times a year, according to Downey. He and his staff focus on seasonal flavors, with spring bringing lighter, more refreshing cocktails. In the winter/fall, the drinks feature cozy, warm flavors.
Downey has worked for Keeler Hospitality Group for about 18 months. At age 18, he moved from his small town in Florida to Hawaii, with a “passion for hospitality,” he says. He worked his way up to server at the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and then transferred to Denver. From there, he went to Washington, D.C., to work as a bartender at the Four Seasons Resort. He returned home to Florida to serve drinks at The Breakers Palm Beach.
“When I transferred to Washington, D.C., I fell in love with bartending and craft cocktails,” he says. “They had an award-winning program. We had the best cocktail program in Washington, D.C. I worked with the best of the best bartenders in that area.
“At that point, going forward, I knew I wanted to run my own program. Ryan Keeler was corporate general manager for the Michael Mina restaurant group, whom I worked for. When he joined the family company, he asked if I wanted to run the three beverage programs in Arizona. I accepted without question.”
Keeler Hospitality Group also includes Liberty Station Terravita and Liberty Station DC Ranch.
“Ryan’s a great guy,” he says. “We work well together. I feel like we complement each other well.”
Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse Presents Rabbit Hole Whiskey Dinner
WHEN: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19
WHERE: Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse, 7212 E. Ho Hum Road, Carefree
COST: $135
INFO: 602-374-4784, keelerssteakhouse.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.