The Fourth of July is a great time of year to spend outside celebrating with friends and family. Keep everyone busy and entertained on the fourth of July, with firework shows, festivals, baseball games and parades.
Arizona has a lot of patriotic pride, so find an event nearby to enjoy. Remember to hydrate ahead of time and enjoy aerial fireworks as a community instead of at home.
Buckeye
Fourth of July Celebration Concert
JULY 4
Buckeye Airport is hosting an Independence Day tailgate. Bring yard games and chairs, leave outside alcohol at home and join Buckeye for its live concert and drive-in fireworks show.
Buckeye Airport, 3000 S. Palo Verde Road, Buckeye, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., visit website for pricing, buckeyeaz.gov
Flagstaff
Fourth of July Parade and Light Show
JULY 4
The greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Independence Day parade through Historic Downtown Flagstaff with free admission. Enjoy local floats, music and bands from 9 to 11 a.m.
Historic Downtown Flagstaff, 22 E. Aspen Avenue, Flagstaff, 9 to 11 a.m., free, flagstaffchamber.com
More Fun in Flagstaff
JULY 4
After the parade, visit Fort Tuthill County Park for a laser light show, face painting and live music from Black Lemon.
Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff, 5 to 10 p.m., visit website for pricing, flagstaffarizona.org
Fountain Hills
Fourth at the Fountain
JULY 4
Fountain Hills is hosting its event at Fountain Park, where there will be live music from Rock Lobster, prizes, 10 food trucks and “breathtaking” fireworks over Fountain Lake. The Fourth at the Fountain website encourages guests to bring outdoor activities and enjoy the evening.
Fountain Lake, 12925 N. Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills, 7 to 9:30 p.m., free, experiencefountainhills.org
Gilbert
Fourth of July Celebration
JULY 4
Celebrants will fill Gilbert Regional Park, featuring performances by Buddy Martell and Voyager, fireworks and “aerial entertainment.”
Gilbert Regional Park, 3005 E. Queen Creek Road, Gilbert, 4 to 9:30 p.m., free with VIP experiences available, gilbertaz.gov
Goodyear
Star-Spangled Fourth
JULY 4
Food trucks, the Lucky Devils Band, bounce houses and fireworks take over Goodyear Ballpark. There is plenty of space to toss a frisbee and enjoy music with friends and family. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S. Ballpark Way, Goodyear, 6 to 10 p.m., free admission, goodyearaz.gov
Mesa
Arizona Celebration of Freedom
JULY 4
The, “most unique — and the coolest — independence festival” has something for the whole family on Tuesday, July 4. It boasts a car show, kids’ zone, Civil War reenactments, military showcases and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. hosted by AT&T Fiber. Parking is free in the Downtown Mesa area.
Downtown Mesa, 263 N. Center Street, Mesa, 6 to 10 p.m., free, downtownmesa.com
Peoria
Celebrate America at Lake Pleasant
JULY 3
On Monday, July 3, there will be free activities for the kids, food trucks and live music by Rock Lobster for the adults with a firework show reflecting off the water at night. Lake Pleasant’s Celebrate America is back. Along with the scheduled festivities, the lake is open to the public as usual featuring the tallest waterslide in the world and boat, paddleboard and kayak rentals. Reserve a camp spot and parking pass at pleasantharbor.com
Pleasant Harbor, 8707 W. Harbor Boulevard, Peoria, 5 to 10:30 p.m., visit website for charges, pleasantharbor.com
City of Peoria’s All-American Festival
JULY 4
Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers return for the city of Peoria’s All-American Festival. The Peoria Sports Complex will have a spread of vendors, water slides and activities to entertain the visitors before the fireworks show at the end of the night.
The festival has sensory rooms and sensory kits to check out to make sure every guest can participate.
Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 N. 83rd Avenue, Peoria, 5 to 10 p.m., free with VIP experiences available, peoriaaz.gov
Phoenix
Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets
JULY 4
The Diamondbacks will give away spirited Independence Day shirts with the team’s logo. To grab a shirt, be one of the first 15,000 people through the gates.
Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 1:10 p.m., visit website for ticket information, dbacks.com
Scottsdale
Scottsdale’s Fourth of July
JULY 4
Join WestWorld of Scottsdale for its 10th annual celebration. This year, train with the knights from Medieval Times, attend and participate in the rodeo, meet Barbie, line dance, enjoy unlimited barbecue and end the night with fireworks at 9 p.m. Guests can purchase tickets online for this cashless event.
WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, 5 to 9 p.m., see website for pricing, scottsdale4th.com
