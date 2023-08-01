With his story “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” Eric Carle not only taught children about the stages of a butterfly’s life but captured their imagination as well. Rockefeller Studios brings the story to life with a production featuring puppets and audience participation.
“The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show” will visit the Madison Center for the Arts from Saturday, August 26, to Sunday, October 8. It kicks off the theater’s 2023-24 Broadway season.
Rockefeller Studios has done over 2,000 performances of the show around the world.
Along with “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” the theater company will also present other stories by Carle, including “The Very Lonely Firefly,” “10 Little Rubber Ducks” and “Brown Bear, Brown Bear.”
VIP ticket holders will have a chance to take photos with the Very Hungry Caterpillar.
The show features 75 puppets of different shapes and sizes, representative of the characters in the stories.
“Brown Bear is a relatively large puppet of 4 feet by 4 feet, but then there are the fireflies from the story ‘The Very Lonely Firefly,’” associate producer Krista Robbins says.
“Those are relatively small. They are maybe 12 inches. Of course, the caterpillar in ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ goes from a baby to a regular-sized caterpillar. He’s eaten all the food, and now you have this big, stuffed caterpillar that turns into a butterfly.”
Robbins says there is as much of a production going on backstage as onstage.
“The choreography that happens backstage with the assistant stage manager is as intense as it is with the puppeteers,” Robbins says.
“That person is handing off puppets, grabbing one thing from one puppeteer, taking another and handing it off. The one person that is backstage is responsible for getting the three puppeteers all 75 puppets.”
Robbins says the puppets help to bring the story to life for audience members.
“All of Eric Carle’s stories, they are methodic and beautiful, and the imagery is just so stunning. We just add the visual with real-life, big-scale puppets,” Robbins says.
The actors handling the puppets also narrate the stories.
“We read it very slowly so that they’re paying attention to the puppets in front of them and the imagery,” Robbins says.
The puppeteers don’t wear all black and blend in like in other shows. Instead, they wear white and perform with a white background, where there are projected images inspired by classic Carle textures and colors.
“It really feels like when you’re watching the show, you have opened up a book,” Robbins says.
“You have the blank page, and these puppets come to life in front of you.”
For the Phoenix production, Rockefeller Studios is casting the roles of the puppeteers locally.
Robbins says that with this show, the puppeteer skills can be taught. They were looking for individuals with strong acting skills who have a strong passion for and an ability to teach children.
Robbins says the show — designed for those 7 and younger — exposes young children to live theater.
“Nine times out of 10, it’s their first show ever. We’re creating all of these little theatergoers. … The parents are just so thrilled to see their kids watching their first show. It’s very, very sweet,” Robbins says.
Many children and adults who attend the show have grown up with the book and have nostalgic memories attached to it, she says.
The show has a number of call-and-response moments, where the kids can read along with the puppeteers.
“Because most of the kids know the book so well, they will talk along with us,” Robbins says.
“We slightly encourage it by saying, ‘He ate through,’ and they know it’s coming; they will say ‘three apples.’ Then, the puppet eats three apples. And then the puppeteers will say ‘but he’ and the kids will say ‘was still hungry.’ Because that’s the last of the four shows, by that point they’re so excited and so thrilled to be interacting with the show. You have an entire audience reading along with you. It just adds to the magic of the show.”
“The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show”
WHEN: Various times Fridays to Sundays, August 26 to October 8
WHERE: Madison Center for the Arts, 5601 N. 16th Street, Phoenix
PRICE: Tickets start at $15
INFO: 602-664-7777, themadison.org
