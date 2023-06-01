Beverly Swayman, the executive director of the new Earth and Space Expedition Center, hopes visitors understand the enormity of one’s own power.
The first astronaut who walked on the moon or the scientist who discovered the telescope, for example, should be marveled. They realized they had the power within them to change the world.
Visitors can study this at the Earth and Space Expedition Center at 17835 N. 44th Street, Phoenix. Formerly known as the Challenger Space Center of Arizona, the all-inclusive space museum and science center opened on Earth Day, April 22.
The Earth and Space Expedition Center’s new name and expanded mission reflect its focus on the future: exploring and learning about space while protecting the world around us.
A nonprofit, the Earth and Space Expedition Center seeks to inspire a lifelong love of learning and discovery in both space and science, as well as a passion for conservation.
The center celebrates space travelers in the Hall of Astronauts, which shares the impact that each astronaut has on space history. Swayman’s personal favorite being the Deep Space Gallery, which wraps visitors in nebulae, the same it would be viewed through the Hubble telescope.
In addition, guests can peruse the Exploratorium, and the Space Museum that exhibits spacesuits, spacecraft, satellites and artifacts. Magic Planets features high-resolution, interactive globes that allow guests to explore planets and learn about their features. Every four minutes, real-time information is downloaded from NASA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to provide accurate, current pictures of what’s happening on Earth.
The state-of-the-art planetarium is a favorite of David Murphy, with the Earth and Space Expedition Center, calling it immersive and interactive. Flight directors take requests from guests to show a particular planet giving the feeling that one is commanding their own shuttle.
“It’s a relaxing way to get engaged with the feeling of traveling through the solar system and it’s very interactive,” he says.
The center has programs for homeschoolers, offers fieldtrips, a mobile STEM outreach program, seasonal camp programs and after-school programs.
Evolving center
Swayman has been with the center since 2016 and has watched it go through a series of moves.
“Initially, we went to Metrocenter when the property was going to be repurposed,” Swayman says.
Construction issues pushed the cost beyond the project’s budget. They then searched for a new location.
“We had had a long-term relationship with Paradise Valley school district’s CREST program,” she says about the Center For Research in Engineering, Science and Technology.
“Because a lot of their students had been interns for us over the years. We developed some very long-term friendships with the interns, who were there who went away to college. Many of them pursued careers in aerospace and other industries, tech industries.”
Motivated and passionate about the center, these interns returned and encouraged their former instructors to find a spot for the center, which turned out to be a former elementary school. “We were pretty excited when we were able to work on this collaboration with Paradise Valley Unified School District,” she says.
Swayman affirmed that it’s been an excellent experience over the last couple of years, creating the rebranded facility — until the pandemic hit. Like everyone else who was knocked down, the center got back up.
Children interested in any aspect of the center “really have an opportunity to develop their interests,” she says.
“If they have an interest in robotics or 3D printing or drones or a variety of other things, they have an opportunity to really explore that to a better degree. That happens in a variety of ways.”
Some students experience it on the field trips, summer programming or special family events. It’s a perfect opportunity for people to become a part of their “extended family,” as Swayman puts it.
She has watched young visitors, inspired by the Challenger Space Center of Arizona, become professionals in related careers. Many times, the teachers or parents discuss the visit with children.
“I’m somewhat humbled, but they do give us the credit for that because they said, at some point, our organization helped spark that interest that led them where they went,” Swayman says.
“I’m thrilled that we have a chance to do something like that.”
Swayman says her goal is for every child — adults and seniors, too — to have access to the Earth and Space Expedition Center.
“My thrill is to see that level playing field where I don’t care if you have a million dollars or 20 cents to your name, you still get the same educational experience, and you still get the same exposure to this kind of information and skills, so that’s how it evolved,” Swayman says.
“I don’t look at it as a job; I look at it as a mission because, to me, unless they have advocacy, they can get lost in the system where maybe they don’t have an advocate. We may be that advocate for them.”
Murphy says the staff is trying to reach parents of young children who are interested in science, technology and conservation.
“There’s a really great museum aspect to the center that shows the history of space exploration both from the American perspective and others as well. It has a lot of history of NASA as well as what’s happening with some other independent space agencies. You see how space investment has sort of changed and evolved and growing rapidly.”
Swayman adds, “This is a great, low-cost, really fun, educational and inspirational way to spend a day, whether you’re a student interested in learning about space or an adult who’s just intrigued by the history and what’s possible.”
Earth and Space Expedition Center
17835 N. 44th Street, Phoenix
623-322-2001, earthandspaceexpeditioncenter.org
Admission is $8
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Saturday
