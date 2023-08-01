Mattel Adventure Park is under construction in Glendale, but kids can get a sneak peek of what’s to come with Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party at Desert Diamond Arena.
Engines will roar and hearts will soar at the event, which features Bigfoot, Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Gunkster and other Hot Wheel favorites on Saturday, August 19, and Sunday, August 20.
The monster trucks will take the Desert Diamond Arena floor for competitions and battles, but a highlight will be a “dazzling dance party, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheel toy giveaways.” Hearing protection is advised.
Plus, for the first time, the fire- and frost-breathing, car-eating dragon Arcticgon will make an appearance.
Rebecca Schnell has been with Bigfoot’s team since 2019 but had her first monster truck experience as a child. Thanks to a meet and greet she attended, she met her future husband, Darron Schnell.
“I climbed into the monster truck when I wasn’t supposed to,” Schnell says.
The rest was history. Before she was a driver, she spent time on the road helping Darron with his Bigfoot 19.
“Everything we do on a regular car we have to do for a monster-sized vehicle,” Schnell says.
“It’s a lot of work and a lot of trouble but a heck of a lot of fun.”
After dedicating her time to maintaining Bigfoot 19, Schnell had the chance to drive her own.
“I was a little nervous at first,” Schnell admits.
Competitions usually include races on rough terrain, a skills challenge to showcase their best stunt, a doughnut competition, and a freestyle competition that allows each driver to show off. Throughout the games, the giant Hot Wheels jump over and demolish smaller cars.
“It’s kind of funny, but I closed my eyes the first time I hit a set of cars,” Schnell says. “Your brain doesn’t understand that when you’re strapped into a big machine like this that it really doesn’t hurt. You have to train your brain a little bit in order to get used to that impact.”
On top of her career of driving Bigfoot 15, Schnell is a traveling emergency room nurse. She’s able to juggle the two adrenaline-packed jobs.
“I’m moving from one career of making these highlight monster truck memories to seeing and helping people on their worst days,” Schnell says. “I love sharing behind-the-scenes footage of the daily life of a monster truck driver and ER nurse.”
Schnell holds herself to a personal standard of becoming the role model kids and parents want to see when they look at a Hot Wheels driver. Meeting and talking to fans at the Hot Wheels Crash Zone Pre-Show Party is her favorite part. The generational love for monster trucks and Hot Wheels “is an honor to be a part of,” Schnell says.
When the Mattel Adventure Park construction is done, fans will be able to ride roller coasters; drive go-karts; and visit themed spaces that feature the monster trucks, Barbie and Thomas & Friends.
“Pretty much every little boy and girl grew up with something from that Mattel brand,” Schnell says. “And being back in Glendale and seeing the park coming to life is really great.”
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party
WHEN: 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 19; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 20
WHERE: Desert Diamond Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Avenue, Glendale
COST: Tickets start at $30
INFO: hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com, desertdiamondarena.com
